TL;DR

Bitcoin forms a weekly Golden Cross, repeating a setup seen before major historical price rallies.

Price eyes $110,100 resistance, with potential upside to $112,500 if momentum holds above support.

Traders note calm market conditions, with many watching for a strong breakout in Q4.

Golden Cross Returns, Is BTC Ready?

Bitcoin has printed a Golden Cross on the weekly chart, where the 50-week moving average moves above the 200-week moving average. This technical signal last appeared in 2015, 2016, and 2019, and each time, it was followed by a sharp price rise. Previous moves after similar setups saw gains of 264%, 2,200%, and 1,190%, respectively.

In 2025, the signal has returned. While the chart points to a possible move higher, there is no confirmed breakout yet. The asset is currently near $109,500, as the market waits for a stronger trend to form.

Bitcoin at a golden cross Alt coins the most over sold they have EVER been The bounce will be glorious And it will be SOON Are your bags packed? pic.twitter.com/ViI8GlERcT — Gordon (@AltcoinGordon) August 31, 2025

Crypto analyst Gordon commented on the Golden Cross, saying Bitcoin is “at a golden cross,” while adding that “altcoins [are] the most oversold they have EVER been.” He also said, “The bounce will be glorious… and it will be SOON.”

His remarks reflect a view that both Bitcoin and altcoins may be setting up for a stronger move. So far, the longer-term chart shows potential, but there is no confirmed direction until key price levels are reclaimed.

Price Approaches Key Resistance Zones

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin bounced from the $107,130 area and moved toward short-term resistance at $110,100. Analyst Lennaert Snyder noted this level as important, saying,

“Bitcoin grabbed liquidity and is pushing.”

He added that a move above $110,100 could lead to a rally toward $112,500. However, he also stated that $110,100 could act as resistance if the move fails. A possible higher low around $108,300 was also noted, which would help maintain short-term bullish structure if the price revisits it.

Traders Expect Low Volatility Until Clear Signal

According to Daan Crypto Trades, the market has been quiet since July. He said, “It’s been a while since the market was truly overheated,” adding that outside of one move above $120K in July, price action has remained steady. His view is that the market is waiting for the next major shift.

Tom Tucker pointed out that August followed its usual trend, with Bitcoin dropping around 6.5%. He said,

“September has been tricky, but if it holds $100K support, it could trigger a strong Q4 rebound.”

August kept $BTC seasonal trend intact, slipping ~6.5%. Still, this year’s drop fared better than the past four Augusts. History rhymes, but this time it stings a little less. September has been tricky, but if it holds $100K support, it could trigger a strong Q4 rebound. pic.twitter.com/u2TPsM40ZX — Tom Tucker (@WhatzTheTicker) August 31, 2025

Notably, traders now watch key resistance zones for confirmation. A move above $110,100 and sustained momentum could signal a shift. Until then, Bitcoin remains range-bound with both upside and downside scenarios in play.