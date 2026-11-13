Bitcoin Fear and Greed Drops to a 4-Month Low: A Blessing in Disguise?

Is the worst for BTC over or the bears are not done yet?

Instead of delivering a strong rebound from the disappointing October, November has offered nothing but more pain for Bitcoin investors. The asset’s price briefly plunged to a three-month low of around $67,600 before recovering to the current $69,300 (per CoinGecko), a 10% weekly decline.

As expected, the red wave has weighed on community sentiment, and the popular BTC Fear and Greed Index entered “extreme fear” territory. This may sound scary at first sight, but can it actually be good news?

Darkest Before the Dawn?

US inflation came in higher than expected, giving the Fed a solid reason to increase interest rates next month. Nvidia’s shares nosedived after its longtime CEO, Jensen Huang, resigned amid an extramarital affairs scandal, triggering a broader sell-off across tech and crypto markets. These are some of the negative headlines that have rattled BTC and the altcoins over the past few days.

And since crypto market behavior is very emotional, so are the participants in it. The latest negative events and Bitcoin’s price decline have taken their toll on the Fear and Greed Index, which measures overall sentiment on a scale from 0 (“extreme fear”) to 100 (“extreme greed”).

Today (November 13), the ratio plunged to 20, the lowest since early June, indicating that widespread panic and risk aversion have taken hold across the space.

BTC Fear and Greed, Source: alternative.me

“Extreme fear” hardly sounds reassuring, yet it could actually be interpreted as a bullish signal. Historically, such periods tend to mark seller exhaustion, clearing the way for buyers to enter the ecosystem at lower prices and potentially stage a recovery. Or as alternative.me explained:

“Extreme fear can be a sign that investors are too worried. That could be a buying opportunity. When investors are getting too greedy, that means the market is due for a correction.”

X user Merlijn The Trader made an interesting parallel between BTC’s recent price performance and that of 2022-2023. In his view, the asset has mirrored every move from four years ago and could be gearing up for a major ascent.

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“My bid is there. Weekly close below $60K and I’m wrong,” he added.

The Bearish Signals

Of course, many other factors suggest that the bulls may have to wait a bit longer before retaking control. Big investors, commonly known as whales, recently offloaded 34,000 BTC in the span of a week: a stash worth roughly $2.6 billion at the time. Such heavy distribution adds significant selling pressure to the market and could spread panic across smaller players who may decide to cash out too.

Next on the list is the waning institutional appetite. Spot BTC ETFs have posted massive outflows lately, signaling that these players have also reduced their exposure to the asset and presenting another obstacle to a near-term price rebound.