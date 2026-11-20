Bitcoin (BTC) lost support at $62,000 on Friday, briefly falling below $61,500 for the first time since July.

Strategy (MSTR) followed suit, falling even further to $85.72 after hours, close to -5% on the day. The bitcoin juggernaut now trades for less than the total BTC on its balance sheet, with a self-reported “mNAV” of 0.97X.

Data from CoinGlass confirms that another $528M in liquidations has occurred across the crypto market in the last 24 hours, including $169M of liquidations for BTC alone.