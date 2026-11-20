Bitcoin Falls Below $62k Amid $528M in Liquidations
Following the Anthropic IPO, BTC has logged another multi-month low.
Bitcoin (BTC) lost support at $62,000 on Friday, briefly falling below $61,500 for the first time since July.
- According to TradingView, BTC fell to just $61,381 at 21:32 UTC, before resurging back to $62,048 at writing time.
- Data from CoinGlass confirms that another $528M in liquidations has occurred across the crypto market in the last 24 hours, including $169M of liquidations for BTC alone.
- Roughly 80% of the value liquidated came from longs. Over 113,000 traders were liquidated in total.
- Strategy (MSTR) followed suit, falling even further to $85.72 after hours, close to -5% on the day. The bitcoin juggernaut now trades for less than the total BTC on its balance sheet, with a self-reported “mNAV” of 0.97X.
- The price dump follows the highly anticipated Anthropic (ANT) IPO earlier today – one of the largest public offerings in world history.
- The Anthropic deal raised $81.3 billion for $83 per share. Following Thursday’s close, ANT traded for $91.81 after hours, and boasted a market capitalization $1.272 trillion – roughly equal to Bitcoin.
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