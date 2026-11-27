40 of the last 56 BTC options expiries settled within 2% of max pain, but reaching $70K now needs a double-digit rally before settlement.

Nearly $6.8 billion worth of Bitcoin options are set to expire on Deribit at 08:00 UTC today, with the cryptocurrency trading far below the estimated max pain price of $70,000.

An early Friday analysis from The Daily Digits described the market as “set up for defense, not for a squeeze,” meaning that traders are guarding against losses instead of chasing a rally.

Where Traders Have Placed Their Protection

Today’s batch is 25.4% of all BTC options open interest, or outstanding contracts. Max pain, which is the level where option holders collectively lose the most at expiry, is about 14% higher than Bitcoin’s price, which, at the time of writing, was just a few hundred bucks off $62,000. As The Daily Digits noted, 40 of the last 56 expiries settled within 2% of max pain, so to join them now would require a double-digit rally within hours.

That might not be so easy considering CoinGecko data shows the OG cryptocurrency gaining just over 2% in 24 hours, and that jump has not erased drops across other timeframes, including a 12% dip in the last 2 weeks and a 24% loss in the past 30 days. BTC is also almost 33% lower than where it was a year ago and is still struggling 51% below its all-time high of over $126,000 recorded in October 2025.

Puts, often used as insurance, give holders the right to sell at a set “strike” price, and the largest strike for today’s event at $65,000 holds 5,428 BTC worth some $328 million. And with spot well below that level, it means those contracts are already “in the money.”

That said, calls, or rights to buy, still outnumber puts, with a put/call open interest ratio of 0.83. That reading has climbed considerably from 0.55 in October. There are also big put positions at $60,000 and $58,000, plus $50,000 and $40,000, with many of the latter due on Christmas Day.

In The Daily Digits’ view, the floor that matters is CryptoQuant’s Realized Price, the average price at which every BTC last moved on the blockchain. Right now, that cost estimate is about $53,100, but a month ago it was about $54,100 when spot was about 14% higher.

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How the Gap Opened and What Can Change

Recall that for most of October, Bitcoin traded above $75,000, leaving substantial open interest at strikes that are now well above the market. It even reached $81,000 on November 5 after the US midterms, but then slid to about $55,000 by November 21.

According to The Daily Digits, if Friday’s settlement goes near or above $65,000, then it would leave the puts at that strike worthless, suggesting traders had bought too much protection.