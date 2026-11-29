Despite recovering from the multi-year low at $55,000, BTC has yet to stage a more notable rebound. Here's why, according to CryptoQuant.

November is not going all that favorably for bitcoin, and unless the market dramatically changes over the next few days, it is likely to close with a major decline, even after bouncing from the $55,000 low.

Shared with CryptoPotato, CryptoQuant’s recent report on BTC’s market structure outlined a missing key ingredient: nearly $13 billion in USDT liquidity has disappeared from Ethereum and Tron since May, and history suggests the leading crypto asset struggles to initiate notable rallies while stablecoin supply is shrinking.

$13B in Liquidity Gone

Combined USDT supply across Ethereum and Tron stood at around $174.5 billion on November 23, down $12.9 billion (or 6.9%) from its May record of $187.4 billion. CryptoQuant stressed that supply has contracted by $8.1 billion in only 60 days, the steepest such decline in both dollar and percentage terms in over four years.

Interestingly, almost all of that deterioration has taken place on Ethereum, with USDT supply there falling by $8 billion in 46 days. Holders have predominantly sent $11.65 billion to Tether’s treasury, while only $4.19 billion came back out. The company behind the largest stablecoin burned $8 billion, reducing Ethereum USDT supply to $80.3 billion, its lowest level since August 2025.

Bitfinex and Binance accounted for 89% of the USDT sent back, although the report cautioned that part of Binance’s flow represented migration to Tron rather than outright redemption. The bigger problem is that Tron’s supply has nevertheless remained virtually flat, meaning it is no longer compensating for Ethereum’s downfall as it did during earlier similar trends.

This matters because stablecoins provide much of the deployable dollar liquidity used throughout crypto markets, and it’s typically linked to potential rallies.

What Bitcoin Needs to Fully Recover

Since 2022, USDT supply has been contracting on 23% of trading days. During those periods, BTC’s 60-day return averaged -9.5% and was negative 73% of the time. When USDT supply was expanding, the cryptocurrency instead averaged a 7.6% increase.

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What’s even more intriguing is that none of Bitcoin’s 39 record closes since 2022 occurred while USDT supply was declining. The current landscape has been particularly painful. As USDT liquidity contracted, BTC fell from approximately $83,000 on October 20 to under $60,000 by November 20, representing a nosedive of almost 30%.

CryptoPotato already outlined that warning in October, when the asset’s rebound began outrunning stablecoin growth. At the time, USDT had lost almost $1 billion in only five days, raising concerns that BTC was attempting to recover without enough fresh capital entering the market.

As such, the roadmap for a sustainable recovery appears quite simple: USDT’s 60-day supply change needs to turn positive, Ethereum supply needs to stabilize, and Tether’s treasury has to begin sending out more USDT than it receives.