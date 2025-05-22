Bitcoin (BTC) has entered uncharted territory, smashing through its previous all-time high (ATH) to near $112,000 on May 22.

While casual observers may chalk up this rally to the typical retail-fueled frenzies of past bull runs, analysts at Santiment are saying BTC’s current climb is being shaped by disciplined accumulation from institutional whales, and it may be just the beginning.

The experts are projecting a near-term target of $115,000 to $120,000 as the number one cryptocurrency transforms from a speculative asset to a cornerstone of institutional portfolios.

Institutional Tsunami Reshaping Bitcoin’s Market Structure

On May 21, with BTC at around $109,500, Santiment noted that the cryptocurrency’s surge past its previous ATH of $109,241, set on the day Donald Trump was inaugurated as U.S. president, came amid surprisingly low FOMO among retail traders. Ironically, this lack of retail hype may have cleared the runway for institutional capital to steadily push prices higher without the volatility often seen in retail-driven runs.

“One of the key drivers behind Bitcoin’s ascent has been a growing wave of institutional investments,” wrote Santiment, highlighting how easing macro tensions and six straight days of inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) helped push BTC to a record high.

At the center of this institutional frenzy is BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT. As of May 22, it holds 636,120 BTC, 2,000 more than the combined holdings of the next 14 biggest U.S. spot ETFs. The fund has become the preferred vehicle for heavyweight investors, with recent SEC filings showing that Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and hedge fund Citadel have significantly expanded their stakes.

However, this meteoric rise also poses questions about long-term market structure, with an analysis by CryptoQuant showing that IBIT’s size is creating a monopoly-like concentration that could squeeze out smaller issuers.

Meanwhile, corporate accumulators like Michael Saylor’s Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet are still buying aggressively, with the two firms recently splashing $764 million and $104 million respectively to stack up their holdings.

Clear Runway to $120K

Technically, Bitcoin is now deep in price discovery mode. Over the past 30 days, it has gained 25.5%, and is up 58.7% year-over-year. With its price hovering around $110,915 at the time of writing, the asset has pumped more than 47% since its April 7 crash to $75,000.

According to Santiment, the growing presence of the flagship crypto asset in traditional financial frameworks is changing its perception and giving it new status as a mainstream store of value.

In their estimation, investor sentiment and market dynamics could soon push BTC to fresh highs. “Depending on the crowd’s own greed, we could see $115K-$120k in the near future,” the platform tweeted.

Additionally, market watchers think that with search interest and social chatter about Bitcoin at bear market lows, the divergence between price action and public enthusiasm could make the cryptocurrency’s current rally more sustainable than those before, especially with institutional whales in control.