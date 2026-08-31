Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Cardano Tell Four Very Different Stories Through Active Addresses

A sharp contrast has emerged in active addresses across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Cardano, as the four blockchains continue to show different patterns when it comes to network usage.

Bitcoin’s count, for one, has dropped significantly compared with previous major cycles, even though its price remains far above historical levels. According to the latest observation by Alphractal founder Joao Wedson, this does not necessarily indicate weaker usage.

Very Different Usage Trends

Bitcoin investors now tend to hold for longer and move coins less frequently, while ETFs, custodians, exchanges, and the Lightning Network are being used more often. The growing role of ETFs is particularly notable, as US-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have recorded $3.31 billion in inflows so far in August. This shift in how investors access and hold BTC could help explain why on-chain activity is not increasing at the same pace as the asset’s price.

Rather than indicating that the crypto asset is necessarily being used less, the trend may reflect its growing role as a reserve asset, as more activity takes place through financial products and other structures instead of directly on the blockchain.

Ethereum’s network activity has once again begun to accelerate, and active addresses are now close to reaching 1 million, even with a significant share of the ecosystem operating on Layer 2 networks. Such a trend evidences that the asset remains highly relevant as financial infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Tron was found to have recorded more than 4 million active addresses, which makes it the strongest case among the four networks by this measure. According to Wedson, much of its activity appears to be driven by payments and stablecoins, particularly USDT, rather than simply speculation around TRX’s price. The network has become a major infrastructure layer for transferring digital dollars.

Is Cardano Struggling?

The same cannot be said for Cardano, which has witnessed its activity fall sharply since 2021 and remains at very low levels compared with its own history. Wedson explained that price can increase because of narratives, liquidity, and speculation, while on-chain activity offers a clearer indication of whether people are actually using a blockchain.

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Cardano’s weak activity comes after years of criticism over the network’s slow development and its struggle to turn its technology into broader usage. More recently, the network has come under tremendous pressure, including a public warning from founder Charles Hoskinson about a “wave of failures” and closures of important dApps.

On the price side of things, ADA briefly reached $0.254 this month, before pulling back to $0.196 at the time of writing. Despite the recent weakness in price, market commentators remain optimistic. One such analyst, Sssebi, said that he expects the ADA to return to its previous all-time high of $3.10 during the coming bull market and believes it could push above that level.