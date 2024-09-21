It was a big week for financial markets and the global economy as the central bank of the world’s strongest economy pivoted from its monetary policy and reduced the key interest rates by 0.5%.

As such, it’s worth reviewing how local investors behaved when it comes down to their interactions with spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

BTC ETFs on the Inflow Side

CryptoPotato reported on Wednesday that US investors were on a shopping spree for the spot Bitcoin ETFs. In the four trading days leading to the FOMC meeting, the net inflows to the 11 financial vehicles were just over $500 million.

Their behavior changed on the day of the rate cuts as the numbers turned red, with $52.7 million in net outflows. However, they reversed their strategy once again on Thursday and Friday, with $158.3 million and $92 million in net inflows, respectively.

On a weekly scale, this means that there were more withdrawals only on Wednesday. Overall, the total net inflows for the week stood at $397.2 million.

What’s particularly interesting about the past few weeks is the lack of actual interest in the largest Bitcoin ETF – BlackRock’s IBIT. It has seen only one day of positive flows since August 26, which occurred on September 15. There have been two days of net outflows within the same timeframe, while all other trading days saw no reportable action, according to FarSide.

In contrast, Fidelity’s FBTC has attracted impressive amounts on September 17 ($56.6 million), September 19 ($49.9 million), and September 20 (26.1 million). Ark Invest’s ARKB and Bitwise’s BITB have also seen impressive flows in the past few weeks.

Ethereum ETFs See Positive Streak

The spot Ethereum ETFs have failed to attract investors’ attention in the two months they have traded on US exchanges. However, there have been some minor positive signs in the past couple of days.

FarSide shows two consecutive days of net inflows – $5.2 million on Thursday and $2.9 million on Friday. Nevertheless, these numbers are still quite insignificant and the overall weekly figure is in the red.

The net outflows stood at $9.4 million on Monday, $15.1 million on Tuesday, and $9.8 million on Wednesday. As such, the Fed’s rate-cut week ended with $26.2 million in net outflows for the Ethereum ETFs.