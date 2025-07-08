Santiment has revealed that the Bitcoin ETF streak is still going strong, with only one day of outflows recorded in the last 17 trading days.

This comes as analysts say the steady stream of money into the investment vehicles is helping drive Bitcoin prices higher.

Sustained ETF Demand

According to data shared by Santiment on X, since June 6, there has only been one day with more money leaving than coming into these products. The market intelligence platform also said that this ongoing trend is a positive sign for the future of Bitcoin and the wider crypto market.

As of July 7, information from Farside Investors shows that U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net flow of $216.5 million across all issuers. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led with $164.6 million in inflows, followed by Fidelity’s (FBTC) with $66 million.

ARK Invest’s (ARKB) and Grayscale’s GBTC saw outflows of $10.1 million and $10.2 million, while other ETFs, including Bitwise’s BITB, VanEck’s HODL, Valkyrie’s BRRR, and WisdomTree’s BTCW, recorded no activity for the day.

This follows a major net outflow of approximately $342 million experienced on July 1, which marked the first negative movement since June 6. Before this, there had been a 15-day streak that had brought in nearly $4.7 billion. This period of sustained demand had also pushed cumulative net inflows to about $49 billion and total ETF assets under management (AUM) to above $131 billion.

Bullish Price Predictions

So far, spot Bitcoin ETFs have brought in over $14.4 billion this year, including $4.5 billion just in July. Fueled by increased institutional demand, Bitcoin’s price outlook for July 2025 has turned increasingly bullish as analysts project fresh highs based on the record ETF inflows.

Markus Thielen, head of research at 10x Research, has projected a rise in Bitcoin’s price to $116,000. He identified strong capital injection into spot Bitcoin ETFs as the main driver behind the outlook.

“These flows are increasingly outpacing price action, signaling institutional demand driven more by macro concerns than short-term momentum,” he said.

On June 30, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan and head of research Ryan Rasmussen published a report confirming their $200,000 price target for Bitcoin in 2025. They pointed to historical trends, noting that the flagship cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $112,000 in May, supported by record ETF inflows.

The report also highlighted increasing interest from Bitcoin treasury companies and the formation of a U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve as bullish factors. Hougan and Rasmussen showed further confidence in strong ETF inflows continuing into the second half of the year.