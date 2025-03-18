After weeks and weeks of consecutive days deep in the red, the spot Bitcoin ETFs registered their best day since February 4 in terms of net inflows on Monday.

However, the same cannot be said about the spot Ethereum ETFs, as their negative streak has extended to nine days.

BTC ETFs’ Return?

The spot BTC ETFs in the States enjoyed most of their initial year in 2024 and the beginning of 2025. However, Trump’s controversial tariffs, as well as fears of inflation or stagflation in the US, changed the entire narrative, and investors started pulling capital out of them in early February. In fact, only seven out of the 28 trading days since February 5 have been in the green.

As reported earlier, the previous week was another annihilation, with over $800 million leaving the funds, according to data from FarSide. However, the glimmer of hope came on Monday as investors poured in $274.6 million in net inflows, making it the best day since February 4.

Fidelity’s FBTC was the most obvious beneficiary, gaining $127.3 million, followed by Ark Invest’s ARKB ($88.5 million) and BlackRock’s IBIT ($42.3 million). What’s even more positive was the fact that no spot BTC ETF registered any reportable withdrawals, even Grayscale’s.

There was a little impact on BTC’s price as the asset jumped toward $85,000 but was stopped in its tracks and driven below $83,000 as of press time.

Ethereum ETFs Continue to Suffer

Although the BTC ETFs have broken their negative streak, the Ethereum counterparts are yet to show a substantial recovery. The past nine trading days have seen only withdrawals. Moreover, only one of the last 18 days has been with minor net inflows (March 4 – $14.6 million).

The funds tracking the performance of the biggest altcoin have registered net outflows worth $663.2 million since February 20.

Even Monday, which was a positive day for the BTC ETFs, saw a minor net outflow of $7.3 million, all of which came from Grayscale’s ETHE.

ETH’s price has been battered in the past few months, losing over 30% of its value since this time in February. It has been unable to reclaim the $2,000 line and continues to struggle below it.