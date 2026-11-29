The Ethereum ETFs we also deep in the red, without a single day with more net inflows.

The spot Bitcoin ETFs are on the verge of recording their worst month in terms of net outflows since inception almost three years ago, and another week of billion-dollar outflows has only worsened the landscape.

The same can be said about the funds tracking the largest altcoin, which hasn’t seen a single week in the green since the end of September.

BTC ETFs Bleed Heavily

It has been a tough period for the spot BTC ETFs, which have bled out by over $1 billion in all full weeks of November. The streak began with a net outflow of $1.28 billion during the week that ended on November 6, followed by $1.07 billion in the one that ended on November 13, and a whopping $1.79 billion in the one that closed on November 20.

The last full week of the month was only slightly less painful, with a total net negative of $1.64 billion. The week began with a whopping net outflow of $570 million on Monday, followed by $232 million on Tuesday, and $453 million on Wednesday. Thursday was a day off for the US markets, but investors resumed the withdrawals on Friday with $389 million.

Consequently, the ETFs have lost roughly $6 billion since the last green week, which ended on October 23. The total net inflows have dropped from $57.18 billion at the time to $51.20 billion on November 27. Moreover, the funds are on track to chart their worst month ever. The current net outflows stand at $5.78 billion, while the previous record belonged to June, when investors pulled out $4.51 billion.

In other words, unless there’s a massive net inflow of $1.3 billion on Monday alone, November is certainly going to set a negative record.

ETH ETFs in No Better Shape

The week began with an $85 million net outflow from the Ethereum counterparts, followed by $64 million on Tuesday. $68.50 million was withdrawn on Wednesday, and $69.27 million left on Friday. Consequently, the week concluded with net outflows of almost $290 million.

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The spot Ethereum ETFs haven’t been in the green on a weekly scale since the end of September. This means that their negative weekly streak has been extended to nine weeks. Within this timeframe, the cumulative total net inflows have declined from $13.94 billion to $10.92 billion, a net loss of over $3 billion.