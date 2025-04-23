US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen a remarkable surge in investor activity, recording nearly $1 billion in combined daily net inflows on April 22nd.

The latest figure marks the largest such increase since Donald Trump took office, thereby representing a three-month high.

Bitcoin ETFs Experience Massive Inflows

According to data compiled by SoSoValue, the inflows were found to be north of $936 million on April 22nd. The week’s total reached $1.32 billion in just two trading days. This surge can be attributed to the growing investor confidence in Bitcoin as a potential hedge against ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic risks.

Leading the charge was ARK 21Shares’ Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), which pulled in $267.1 million, followed closely by Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), which attracted $253.8 million. Meanwhile, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) added another $193.49 million, while maintaining its position as the dominant player with a cumulative $52.7 billion in assets.

Other funds, such as Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and Grayscale’s flagship Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), also reported solid inflows, recording $76.71 million and $65.06 million, respectively. Additionally, Valkyrie’s BRRR fund drew in $23.8 million, while Grayscale’s Mini Trust collected almost $21.1 million, and Invesco Galaxy’s BTCO brought in $18.27 million in fresh inflows.

This influx of capital follows a period of steady positive flows over the past three days, which pushed US Bitcoin ETFs to a cumulative $1.42 billion in net inflows. At the same time, Bitcoin’s market value has shown strength as it traded above 6.1% within the last 24 hours at $93,836.

Ethereum ETFs See Largest Inflows Since February

Ethereum ETFs also experienced their largest inflows since February as they collectively registered $38.74 million on April 22nd. Just two funds saw positive flows.

Fidelity’s FETH secured the top spot at $32.6 million, which pushed its cumulative net inflows to $1.39 billion, ranking second behind BlackRock’s ETHA, which currently stands at $4.05 billion. The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) also posted gains as it recorded $6.09 million.

Zooming out, Ethereum ETFs as a whole saw $13.32 million in inflows over the past week.