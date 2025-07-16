Bitcoin experienced a typical pullback after hitting a new all-time high above $123K this week, briefly dipping before recovering to $118K on Wednesday.

Despite this pause in its rally, strong institutional interest remains clear, as consistent inflows into Bitcoin ETFs continued to support market confidence and the broader bullish momentum.

Bitcoin ETFs Are Soaking Up Fiat

Market intelligence platform Santiment revealed that there has been a surge of capital moving into Bitcoin ETFs as the top crypto asset trades in new territory. Since June 9, these investment vehicles have recorded a combined net inflow of $7.78 billion, averaging $353.8 million daily.

Glassnode also observed that Monday marked one of the largest daily inflows to the spot Bitcoin ETFs in the past three months, with over 7,500 BTC added in a single day. What’s striking is Tuesday’s follow-through, as institutions showed no hesitation, adding another 3,400 BTC or around $402 million in net inflows, despite the previous day’s surge.

This also represented nine consecutive days of consistent buying pressure. According to data updated by SoSoValue, BlackRock’s IBIT was the top performer as it captured $416.35 million in net inflows. Next up was VanEck’s HODL, which added $19 million, while Grayscale’s Mini Bitcoin Trust and Bitwise’s BITB also saw $18.56 million and $12.7 million, respectively.

This steady influx of fiat into the funds aligns with on-chain whale accumulation, which, according to Santiment, is contributing to Bitcoin’s record-setting all-time high levels and demonstrates the growing appetite for institutional exposure to BTC amid its historic rally.

Bitcoin Could Hit $200K on Global Institutional Inflows

If global institutional inflows alone enter the market, Bitcoin could rise another 70% to approach $200,000, as per an update by Kobeissi Letter. With Bitcoin delivering a 90% CAGR over the past 13 years, even conservative funds are allocating 1% to BTC as treasury adoption gains momentum.

Kobeissi noted that with $31 trillion in institutional AUM in the US, a 1% allocation could inject $300 billion into Bitcoin. This, in turn, could drive prices to around $133,000, a widely cited short-term target. Factoring in global institutional AUM, a $1 trillion inflow could add 70% to Bitcoin’s price, thereby pushing it closer to $200,000, all without retail participation.

As more institutional products launch and entities accumulate BTC for treasuries, experts believe that Bitcoin’s upward trajectory will continue.