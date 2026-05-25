Bitcoin ETFs Bleed $1.25B as Memory Chip ETF Becomes Wall Street’s New Obsession

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw heavy outflows last week, while the Memory ETF, DRAM, broke records and became one of the hottest trades on Wall Street.

Last week saw heavy outflows in crypto-related exchange-traded funds, while a memory chip ETF became one of the fastest-growing funds in history.

Bitcoin’s price failed to chart notable gains in the interim and is up by 0.6%. Many altcoins saw similar price action, with a few exceptions, such as Hyperliquid’s HYPE, which soared by around 40%.

Crypto ETFs Face Heavy Redemptions as Investors Rotate Risk

As CryptoPotato reported yesterday, From May 18 to May 22, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a whopping $1.257 billion in net outflows.

This signals a shift in investor appetite. At the same time, Ethereum-based ETFs also struggled, posting around $216 million in net outflows for the same period. The pullback suggests that investors are either taking profits, reducing risk exposure, or rotating capital into other sectors, which may be more appealing at the moment.

That said, not all crypto-associated exchange-traded funds suffered. Spot SOL ETFs attracted slightly over $15 million in net flows, while spot XRP ETFs brought in $22 million.

HYPE funds saw even stronger demand, attracting $72.38 million in net inflows – a move that was largely reflected in the token’s price.

Fund flows show that while Bitcoin and Ethereum may have faced selling pressure, investors are still taking bets across the broader crypto market, focusing on select altcoins instead.

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DRAM’s Record-Breaking Rise Suggests a New ETF Frenzy

The Memory ETF, which trades under the ticker DRAM, has officially become the fastest-growing exchange-traded fund in history. It launched on April 2 and managed to accumulate upwards of $6.5 billion in assets in just 27 trading sessions.

With this, it beat the previous record, held by the BlackRock IBIT Bitcoin ETF. It took 30 trading sessions to cross that level.

DRAM has now surged by more than 84% since its launch and topped $10 billion in assets within 30 trading sessions. This has also made it one of the top 10 US ETFs by year-to-date inflows out of more than 5,000 listed funds.

The explosive rise in the DRAM ETF shows that investor excitement around memory chips is mounting. The product is now among the top 20 most traded ETFs by volume, showing that the memory chip and AI infrastructure trade is not just gaining attention – it is becoming one of the hottest momentum plays on Wall Street.