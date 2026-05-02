Bitcoin ETFs Attract Almost $2B in April as 2026 Turns Green

April turned out to be the best month for the cryptocurrency markets on different fronts since late last year, with BTC posting a double-digit surge and the spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting almost $2 billion.

At the same time, the exchange-traded funds tracking the world’s largest altcoin stopped a five-month painful streak, in which they bled well over $2.5 billion.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Turn Green YTD

After a record-setting July 2025 in which the funds tracking bitcoin gained over $6 billion, investors continued to pour money into the financial vehicles in September and October, as roughly $3.5 billion flowed into each month. However, the tides turned in November when the same amount was withdrawn as the entire crypto market bled out. Over $1 billion was pulled out in December and another $1.6 billion in January.

February saw a substantial reduction in investor exodus, but it was still in the red, with net outflows of $206 million. March finally snapped this four-month streak, with net inflows of $1.32 billion. April was even better. Aside from the nearly 12% monthly surge in the underlying asset, the ETFs attracted just shy of $2 billion, according to data from SoSoValue, marking the best monthly performance since October last year.

Moreover, the positive flows for March and April have managed to reverse the year-to-date numbers as the cumulative flows for 2026 now stand at almost $1.5 billion.

BlackRock’s IBIT remains the undisputed leader in terms of overall flows, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC.

ETH ETFs Break Streak

While the BTC ETFs managed to break their negative streak in March, the Ethereum counterparts couldn’t. The funds tracking ETH bled out heavily in November (-$1.42 billion), followed by another $616 million in December, $353 million in January, $370 million in February, and a more modest $46 million in March.

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This five-month negative streak, which became the worst in the spot Ethereum ETFs‘ history, finally ended in April. Investors poured $356 million last month, but the YTD performance remains negative, with over $410 million leaving the funds in just four months.

Once again, the (first) product launched by BlackRock (ETHA) is the undeniable market leader, followed by Fidelity’s FETH.