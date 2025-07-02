On July 1, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a significant net outflow of approximately $342 million, marking a sharp reversal in investor sentiment.

This shift is marked by the first outflow since June 6, and interrupted a period of sustained demand that had pushed cumulative net inflows to about $49 billion and total ETF assets under management (AUM) above $131 billion.

Breaking Down the Reversal

Data from SoSoValue shows that Fidelity’s FBTC led the outflows with a net withdrawal of $172.73 million, followed closely by Grayscale’s GBTC at $119.51 million. Ark Invest’s ARKB and the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) also saw notable outflows of $27.03 million and $22.98 million, respectively.

Interestingly, the biggest ETF by AUM, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), recorded zero flows for the day, neither adding nor shedding assets, to halt its own significant accumulation run. VanEck’s HODL, Valkyrie’s BRRR, and WisdomTree’s BTCW also ushered in July with zero flows.

In total, SoSoValue put the daily outflow figure at $342.25 million, despite a trading volume of more than $2.7 billion across all spot BTC ETFs. The pullback comes after a two-week run of inflows, exceeding $500 million on at least three different occasions in that period.

On June 24, ETFs absorbed $588.55 million, followed by $547.72 million on June 25 and $501.27 million on June 27. All told, the surge propelled total cumulative net inflows across all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs to a high of $48.97 billion by June 30. But Monday’s outgoings dragged that figure back down to $48.63 billion.

The last time the ETFs experienced a drop was on June 6, when the market recorded a net outflow of just under $48 million following a much larger $278.44 million exit on June 5.

Institutional Demand Shifting Beyond ETFs

This latest slowdown has coincided with reports that public corporations are ramping up their Bitcoin accumulation, buying 131,000 BTC in the second quarter of 2025 to overshadow ETF inflows of 111,000 BTC in the same period.

According to BitcoinTreasuries, this is the third consecutive quarter in which public companies have picked up more BTC than exchange-traded funds.

Meanwhile, at the time of this writing, the OG cryptocurrency had recorded a modest 24-hour gain of 0.1% within a range of $105,402 to $107,139. In the last seven days, it oscillated between $105,430 and $108,706, posting a 0.5% gain.

Zooming out, we see a 1.7% increase over 30 days and a substantial 70.6% surge over the past year, which still puts it 4.3% below its all-time high of $111,814 reached on May 22, 2025.