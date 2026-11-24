The big news yesterday sent BTC flying alongside almost all financial markets, but the asset was rejected at $64,500 and currently struggles below $60,000 once again.

The altcoins faced a similar fate, with most losing all the gains charted throughout the day. Ethereum has slumped below $1,700, while SOL is fighting to stay above $70.

BTC Fails Again

The primary cryptocurrency has been under severe pressure for most of November. After it pumped to $81,000 on November 5, almost everything that followed has been dominated by the bears. Less than 10 days following that local peak, the cryptocurrency had tumbled to $62,000.

Although it tried to rebound on November 16 and 17, it was halted at $66,000 and driven south to $62,000 by the middle of the previous business week. Then the bears really stepped up on Friday and especially on Saturday. The culmination came on Saturday morning when they drove BTC first to $58,000 and then all the way down to $55,000, which marked a fresh two-year low.

The asset reacted positively to this massive crash, and jumped to $58,000 on the same day and $60,000 on Sunday. It climbed to $61,000 as the business week began, despite some predictions of a Black Monday, before the Jensen Huang reinstatement news sent shockwaves across all financial markets.

Bitcoin soared alongside NVDA and other assets, and jumped to $64,500. However, unlike NVDA and almost all other financial markets, it couldn’t hold those gains and dumped to $61,000 and then below $60,000 as of press time.

Its market cap has tanked back to $1.2 trillion on CMC, while its dominance over the alts remains at 58.45%.

Alts Stopped, Too

ETH climbed to $1,800 yesterday, but the subsequent rejection was quite brutal, driving the asset to under $1,700 as of now. BNB is below $550 once again, while XRP was halted at $1.00 and now sits at $0.93. SOL is inches above $70, while HYPE is down to $62 after a 2%-3% daily decline.

ZEC has tanked the most among the larger-cap alts, losing 6.4% of value and dropping below $740. RAIN has slumped by 7.6%, while WLFI is down by almost 6%.

The total crypto market cap is down by almost $80 billion from yesterday’s peak to $2.060 trillion on CMC.