Bitcoin Drops Out of Top 10 Global Assets, Falls to 13th

Bitcoin has dropped to 13th among global assets by market cap after a sharp sell-off across crypto markets.

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen out of the top ten assets globally by market capitalization and is now ranked 13th after a broad market sell-off.

The shift highlights a sharp reversal from July 2025, when Bitcoin’s rally past $119,000 placed it ahead of silver and tech giant Alphabet.

A Sharp Reversal in Ranking

Data from CompaniesMarketCap on February 2, 2026, shows the flagship cryptocurrency’s market capitalization at approximately $1.55 trillion. This places it behind assets like silver, valued at about $4.62 trillion, and companies including Tesla and Broadcom.

The change is notable given that just over six months ago, Bitcoin’s market cap of around $2.35 trillion had secured it the sixth position globally, surpassing both silver and Alphabet.

The current ranking is the result of a period of sustained pressure on cryptocurrency prices alongside unusual volatility in traditional commodity markets. Bitcoin’s price fell below $75,000 on February 2, a level not seen since April 2025, according to The Kobeissi Letter.

Data from CoinGecko shows the asset down more than 11% over seven days and more than 16% across two weeks. Ethereum has fallen even harder, dropping more than 21% in the last week and about 25% over 30 days to sink to position 66 on the overall market cap rankings.

Meanwhile, the broader crypto market saw its capitalization fall by roughly $500 billion since last Wednesday, while precious metals erased an estimated $10 trillion over the same period. Despite this, silver alone remains larger than Bitcoin and all altcoins combined, particularly after posting a significant reversal back to $87 per ounce, following a decline to the low $70s from a weekly high of $122.

Effects of a Broader Market Sell-Off

The assets now ranked above Bitcoin are led by gold, which remains the world’s most valuable non-real estate asset with a market cap of about $33 trillion. Other notable leaders in the top ten include NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, and Saudi Aramco.

Silver’s current position at third, with its $4.62 trillion valuation, is particularly telling of how fortunes have changed in the last six months. Halfway through 2025, a surge in the price of BTC allowed it to overtake the precious metal. Now, silver’s market cap is nearly three times larger than the cryptocurrency’s again.

Alphabet, which had also been surpassed by BTC, is currently ranked the fourth most valuable asset at just over $4 trillion, followed by iPhone maker Apple with a valuation of $3.8 trillion.

The parallel sell-offs indicate the current volatility is not confined to crypto, but part of a wider market recalibration, and the differing recovery patterns between assets will be watched closely to see if capital rotates back into cryptocurrencies or continues to favor traditional markets.