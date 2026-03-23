Bitcoin Dominates While Ethereum Breaks Streak in Volatile $230M Week

Digital asset investment products posted $230 million in net additions last week, in a slowdown relative to recent trends. Although concerns around the Iran conflict have affected sentiment, CoinShares stated that the reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting and its “hawkish pause” signal appears to be the dominant factor.

Data across the week points to a sharp reversal in activity. Early momentum was strong. The first two days alone brought in $635 million. This was followed by a sharp downturn after the FOMC announcement, with $405 million in withdrawals. The situation stabilized toward the end of the week, as pressure had reduced by Friday.

Polarized Bets on Bitcoin

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, investment activity last week was led by Bitcoin, which attracted $219 million. Meanwhile, products betting against the BTC still drew $6 million, demonstrating “ongoing polarised views for the asset.” Solana maintained momentum with $17 million and extended its run to seven consecutive weeks, lifting its recent total to $136 million.

Chainlink and Hyperliquid registered $4.6 million and $4.5 million, respectively. XRP added $2.9 million, while Sui amassed $1.5 million. Ethereum, on the other hand, saw $27.5 million in capital outflow and ended three weeks of consistent investor interest.

Interestingly, all regions reported positive investor activity last week. The United States led with $153 million in inflows for the period. Germany and Switzerland also posted significant figures of $30.2 million and $27.5 million. Meanwhile, Canada and Australia saw comparatively smaller additions of $9.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively.

Bitcoin Rebounds

Bitcoin climbed above $71,400 on Monday, alongside the rest of the crypto market, after US President Donald Trump said the United States and Iran held “very good and productive conversations” aimed at easing Middle East tensions. Following the remarks, the leading asset rose more than 4% over the past day as markets reacted to signs of potential de-escalation.

According to experts at Bitunix, until energy supply chains stabilize and policy direction is re-anchored, Bitcoin will remain constrained between overhead liquidity resistance above 74,000 and uneven demand below.

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“Its volatility will continue to be dictated by external macro transmission channels rather than endogenous trend formation.”