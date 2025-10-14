Bitcoin Dominates Fund Flows With $2.67B Influx, But Still Trails 2024’s Peak

Hype around Solana and XRP ETFs appears to have cooled, with inflows tapering to $93.3 million and $61.6 million as traders reassess the market.

Even as crypto prices dipped following renewed US-China tariff tensions, investors poured $3.17 billion into digital asset funds last week. The week closed quietly with just $159 million in outflows on Friday. With this, 2025’s year-to-date inflows have climbed to $48.7 billion, already exceeding last year’s record total.

Digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) saw explosive trading last week, as they registered a record $53 billion in weekly volume. This figure is nearly double 2025’s average pace. Friday’s $15.3 billion turnover marked the highest single-day figure ever recorded. Following the tariff-driven market drop, total assets under management declined 7% from the previous week’s peak to $242 billion.

Altcoin Flows Stay Resilient

Investors poured $2.67 billion into Bitcoin over the past week, which pushed cumulative 2025 inflows to $30.2 billion. Though strong, that figure remains short of 2024’s $41.7 billion benchmark, according to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report. Friday’s market sell-off generated record trading volumes of $10.4 billion; however, the actual daily net flow was modest, standing at just $0.39 million.

Meanwhile, Ethereum attracted $338 million in inflows last week but faced significant $172 million outflows on Friday, which was the largest among all digital assets. This indicates that investors viewed it as particularly exposed during the correction. Meanwhile, enthusiasm around the upcoming US ETFs for Solana and XRP appears to be waning, as inflows eased to $93.3 million and $61.6 million, respectively.

Investment flows into altcoin-based products were modest but steady. For instance, Chainlink pulled in $3.2 million while Sui recorded $2.3 million in inflows. Cardano and Litecoin added smaller amounts, receiving $0.8 million and $0.2 million. Multi-asset products, on the other hand, deviated from the broader positive sentiment, registering significant outflows of more than $35 million for the period.

In regional terms, the United States overwhelmingly dominated inflows, drawing more than $3 billion in fresh investments. Switzerland came next with $132 million, followed by Germany at $53.5 million and Australia at $9.9 million. Canada posted smaller inflows of $3.8 million. Meanwhile, Sweden led outflows with $22 million, while Brazil and Hong Kong reported declines of $10.1 million and $9.3 million each.

Market Still on Shaky Ground

Financial markets were rattled overnight after tensions between the US and China escalated unexpectedly. The sell-off began when President Trump accused China of “holding the world captive” through sweeping export restrictions on rare earth elements. Investors quickly fled risk assets, which pushed the Nasdaq down 3.5% and the S&P 500 down 2.7%.

You may also like:

Bitcoin wasn’t spared either, as it briefly collapsed to $102K before recovering to $115K amid a record $19 billion in liquidations. According to QCP Capital, with global liquidity tightening and policy risks soaring, “market positioning remains defensive across risk assets heading into the new week.”