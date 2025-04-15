Bitcoin’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market has recently surpassed 60%, a level that hasn’t been seen since 2021. However, this time, the significance of that 60% dominance is far greater due to the explosive growth in the number of cryptocurrencies and the erosion of formerly prominent altcoins.

Back in 2021, the cryptocurrency industry was relatively small, with only around 3,000 to 4,000 active projects.

Fast forward to 2025, and there are reportedly millions of cryptocurrencies, an astronomical increase that makes Bitcoin’s dominance much more impactful. While its total crypto market share remains the same, the sheer size of the industry now means that Bitcoin is commanding a far larger portion of a significantly bigger pie.

Bitcoin’s Resilience

In recent weeks, Bitcoin has seen price fluctuations that highlight its continued dominance. After dipping to a five-month low just above $74,000, the asset rebounded with a surge past $85,000, driven by positive US CPI data and political developments, including relief in tariffs between the US and global trade partners.

Despite a brief rejection at $86,000, Bitcoin still maintains its upward trajectory. The impact of this price movement is amplified by the dominance it holds in the market.

Unlike in 2021, when altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) were enjoying more significant gains, today’s market paints a different picture. In fact, the ETH/BTC trading pair has fallen to 0.019, its lowest level since January 2020. This signaled a steep decline in Ethereum’s relative strength compared to Bitcoin. The dominance of other altcoins has been eroded, and their market share has failed to recover in a meaningful way.

Hayes Forecasts 70% Dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is further amplified by predictions from prominent figures like Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX. Hayes recently suggested that its dominance could rise to as high as 70%, a forecast supported by the increasing accumulation of Bitcoin whales.

Hayes attributes this growing dominance to the crypto asset’s appeal as a hedge against inflation, especially in light of potential shifts in United States monetary policy, such as interest rate cuts and more money printing.

As the broader market grapples with these conditions, Bitcoin is increasingly seen as a safe store of value, which is further expected to solidify its position at the top of the market.

When Altseason?

Prominent crypto analyst Rekt Capital has weighed in on the ongoing Bitcoin dominance trend and said that the much-anticipated “altseason” could begin once the metric rejects the 71% level. Rekt Capital highlighted that historical patterns point to a potential turning point for altcoins when BTC’s market share reaches this threshold and then pulls back.

According to the analyst, Bitcoin’s dominance often peaks around 71%, and once it starts to decline from this level, altcoins typically experience a surge in value and market activity. As such, if history repeats itself, Bitcoin’s current dominance could set the stage for a broader market shift, which would enable altcoins to reclaim some of the market share they’ve lost in recent months.