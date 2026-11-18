Bitcoin’s price took another sudden dip in the past few minutes, sliding toward $63,000 as liquidations mount and rattle cryptocurrency markets. This has raised speculation that investors could be repositioning their capital ahead of the highly anticipated Anthropic IPO.

BTC tumbled to around $63,200, triggering another wave of serious liquidations. Data from CoinGlass shows that total liquidated positions across derivative markets approach $500 million.

As you can see in the image above, over $100 million was wiped out in the past hour alone, the majority of which were BTC trades that were nominally long. The price has since bounced and once again approaches $64K with no apparent catalyst.

However, the timing has drawn attention to Anthropic’s Nasdaq Debut, scheduled for November 19 under the ticker ANT. As we explained earlier, tomorrow we will see the stock debut on Nasdaq for live trading, during which the market will determine the public value of the company – an event that is being watched closely by everyone in the financial and technological world.

With the AI giant preparing for the IPO, some investors may be reallocating capital away from Bitcoin to pursue exposure to the booming sector of artificial intelligence. Such a rotation could easily amplify the already existing selling pressure, particularly as leveraged positions are forcibly closed during Bitcoin’s decline.