Bitcoin Dips Below $72K as Data Warns ‘Rules Have Quietly Changed’

Bitcoin was mostly stable on Wednesday at $74,000 before it started to lose value gradually, dipping below $72,000 minutes ago.

And while supply pressure has eased significantly, demand remains muted as data revealed that “the rules of the game have quietly changed.”

Direction Still Unclear

In its latest report, CryptoQuant stated that Bitcoin’s supply-side activity has entered a subdued phase, while demand has yet to respond similarly. The MVRV Ratio, which compares market value to realized value, currently stands at 1.3, placing it just above the accumulation zone and indicating a minimal speculative premium.

This level means that Bitcoin is trading close to its aggregate cost basis, and reflects a reset phase rather than confirming either a market bottom or a recovery trend. On the supply side, miner behavior provides additional context. During the sharp price decline in early February, miner outflows climbed to almost 28,000 BTC, as selling pressure rose.

However, as prices stabilized and began to recover, outflows declined significantly, reaching almost 6,800 BTC by mid-March. Interestingly, this was the lowest level observed in the measured period.

Additionally, the Puell Multiple, currently around 0.69, further aligned with this trend, demonstrating that miners are operating within a post-halving normalization range without signs of financial stress or excessive profit-taking, and without urgency to increase supply in the market.

Beyond Old Patterns

Despite this muted supply activity, other structural factors remain relevant. For instance, SoSoValue recorded a steady 7-day non-stop inflow from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. CryptoQuant also pointed to increasing adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset by institutional treasuries, and its gradual acceptance at the nation-state level, which may have contributed to elevating the cycle’s price floor compared to previous market cycles.

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It is also important to note that the MVRV Ratio has not fallen below 1.0, a level which is historically associated with deeper corrections. This deviation implies that traditional cycle patterns, including revisits to lower valuation zones, may not occur in the same manner.

“For that reason, on-chain accumulation patterns, institutional flows, and miner behavior all warrant closer attention than usual, because the signals may look familiar while the rules of the game have quietly changed.”