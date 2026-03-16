Bitcoin Derivatives Signal Bull Shift After 178-Hour Bear Run

Bitcoin derivatives data signals a bullish shift after nearly eight days of bearish positioning in the futures market.

Bitcoin derivatives data show that the market structure has changed, with the Integrated Market Index reaching 96 on March 16, its highest level in the last 30 days.

The reading comes after a reversal in taker flow that ended almost 8 days of bearish positioning in the futures BTC market, with the flagship crypto now trading several thousand dollars above its estimated fair value.

Derivatives Indicator Points to Renewed Bullish Structure

According to analyst Axel Adler Jr., Bitcoin’s Integrated Market Index hit 96 while the model’s Price Index rose above 95. The index combines signals from derivatives such as future flows and price deviation to show how much pressure the market is under on a scale of 0 to 100.

A bullish regime, Adler noted, is when the value is above 55, and a bearish regime is when the value is below 45. The model has been in a bearish phase for about 178 hours, starting on February 15 when it fell as BTC dropped toward $63,000 amid sustained negative taker volume and diminishing open interest.

However, per Adler’s analysis, the change happened on March 10, when both the taker flow and the open interest went up at the same time, pushing both the flow and price components back above their bullish thresholds.

With Bitcoin momentarily jumping above $74,000 on March 16, its fair value over 30 days as measured by Adler’s model now sits around $70,000. The gap means the market is worth about $3,400 more, with the market watcher suggesting that these kinds of premiums can occur during times of high demand as long as the derivatives flow index stays high.

Data also shows that the larger crypto market also got stronger in the last 24 hours, with BTC’s move above $74,000 not the only green arrow. Ethereum (ETH) also went over $2,200 as several coins, including Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Hyperliquid (HYPE), recorded more than 10% gains over the past 7 days.

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The rally has brought the crypto market’s value up 2.6% to just under $2.6 trillion, per CoinGecko. However, it wiped out about $380 million in leveraged positions, with around $303 million coming from traders who had bet on falling prices.

BTC Price Movement

At the time of writing, Bitcoin had dropped by a couple of hundred bucks below $74,000. Nevertheless, it was still about 9% higher than it was a week ago and nearly 6% across 30 days.

This is not the first time that BTC has tested $74,000. Last Friday, the number one cryptocurrency encountered a barrier at the same level, causing it to retreat by over $3,000, before the recent recovery.

For now, derivatives data shows sustained buying pressure, with the Integrated Market Index remaining deep in bullish territory. Analysts tracking the model say the first warning sign would be the index falling back below 55 or a decline in futures flow that pushes prices closer to its fair-value benchmark.