Bitcoin DeFi on Cardano Reaches Milestone With First BTC-ADA Atomic Swap

This development opens the doors for Cardano users to initiate trustless transactions involving BTC and ADA, with low gas fees and no custody risks.

The crypto sector may be struggling with the ongoing bear market, but some projects are relentlessly building and expanding their ecosystems. One such is Cardano, which just hit a milestone in its Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) integration, by completing the first atomic swap between BTC and the blockchain’s native asset, ADA.

According to a tweet, the Cardano-based DeFi platform Fluid Tokens completed the transaction, swapping 0.0001 native BTC for 50 native ADA. Such a move indicates that the Cardano team has succeeded in making BTC available on the proof-of-stake blockchain.

The First BTC-ADA Atomic Swap

Fluid Tokens offers a range of services like lending, borrowing, staking, NFT rentals, and cross-chain liquidity across Cardano and Bitcoin. The multi-chain platform leverages users’ assets to offer access to a diverse range of services. Data from mempool shows that the BTC-ADA atomic swap occurred on March 25 for a fee rate of 15.0sat/vB.

The transaction is significant because it did not require any third-party intermediaries, such as centralized exchanges. Everything was facilitated by smart contracts, as is always the case with atomic swaps. This development opens the doors for Cardano users to initiate trustless transactions involving BTC and ADA, with low gas fees and no custody risks.

Cardano has been keen on interoperability for years, integrating the Bitcoin network through trustless bridging. In October 2024, the network, through EMURGO, its project for advancing Web3 adoption, announced a collaboration with BitcoinOS (BOS) to provide users access to BTC’s capital. BOS is a Bitcoin smart contract operating system.

The partnership aimed to integrate the BOS Grail bridge into Cardano’s blockchain framework, providing access to Bitcoin’s $1.3 trillion capital using Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proofs without relying on third-party intermediaries. That move set the stage for the interoperability that has blossomed between Bitcoin and Cardano over the last year.

Fostering Deeper Interactions Between Bitcoin and Cardano

Around this time last year, Cardano was preparing to launch an enablement for Bitcoin DeFi, allowing trustless bridging through the BOS Grail. By May 2025, the wheels were set in motion. Cardano is the first layer-1 chain to utilize BOS in enabling DeFi applications, like Fluid Tokens, to offer BTC functionality for their users.

You may also like:

Having smashed the BTC-ADA atomic swap goal, decentralized applications on Cardano are working to leverage BOS’s scalability and programmability to create an environment that enables deeper interaction between Bitcoin and Cardano’s smart contract infrastructure.