Maestro, the tailor-made enterprise-grade infrastructure provider for Bitcoin, joins ICP, the fully decentralized web3 cloud platform, to augment some of BTC’s protocols.

The rapidly maturing BTCFi movement has grown from speculative to institutional-grade, multi-chain DeFi infrastructure.

Bitcoin-Native Ordinals And Runes Advance

According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, Maestro has been awarded a grant from the DFINITY Foundation to develop an enterprise-grade BTC metaprotocol indexer for the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP).

The collab brings a high-throughput ICP canister, which will provide real-time Ordinals and Runes data within Bitcoin’s integration.

Ordinals is a method of inscribing data onto individual satoshis, the smallest unit of Bitcoin. Runes, on the other hand, are a type of fungible token deployed on the leading asset’s network.

Since its release in 2023, the integration of ICP and BTC has become a benchmark smart contract platform, leveraging Chain Fusion technology.

By powering some prominent BTCFi applications such as Liquidium, Omnity, and Odin.fun, Maestro’s inclusion will further bolster these capabilities by strengthening infrastructure for Ordinals and Runes-based apps.

Liquidium, the largest lending protocol built on the largest blockchain network, will first utilize the new indexer. Maestro will power the protocol’s upcoming instant cross-chain loans product, which will enable users to lock BTC on the Bitcoin Layer 1 and simultaneously borrow USDT on Ethereum without requiring bridges or token wrapping.

The Maestro Indexer offers validation of assets native to Bitcoin, directly within ICP canisters. The system is designed to be reliable, featuring mempool awareness for quick responses and defense against blockchain reorganizations, ensuring the performance and secure data delivery.

Big Development for Maestro

Maestro’s infrastructure is already being utilized by over 1,000 developers and embedded in more than 200 applications, and will now extend to the ICP ecosystem. The indexer will be open-source, allowing software developers to tap into a powerful tool for creating BTC-native apps ranging from DeFi to gaming.

“Maestro’s native indexer adds a valuable piece of infrastructure for the growing Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem on the Internet Computer,” noted Lomesh Dutta, VP of Growth at the DFINITY Foundation. “Now we’re able to provide developers with direct, trustless access to Ordinals and Runes data to enable further the massive wave of innovation that relies on Chain Fusion’s unique ability to interact with Bitcoin without bridges or intermediaries.”

The CEO and Co-Founder of Maestro, Marvin Bertin, celebrated the partnership:

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with the DFINITY Foundation to extend ICP’s Bitcoin integration with secure Runes and Ordinals indexing necessary for financial apps like Liquidium and Odin.fun. This partnership further strengthens ICP’s lead in the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem and unlocks new functionality for users.”

BTCFi is an emerging field with many approaches, designed to enhance the asset’s smart contract capabilities. As these contracts were not the original intention, such integrations as this alliance can potentially catalyze further adoption and use cases.

The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols on Bitcoin has experienced significant growth, surging from just over $300 million at the start of last year to a whopping $7 billion at the time of printing, according to data from DefiLlama.