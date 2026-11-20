Peter Schiff has warned that the United States could take the biggest financial hit in case of a crypto market collapse, thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s push to make the country a leading hub for Bitcoin.

The economist also predicted more decline for BTC and Ethereum, with potential consequences for spot ETF investors and leveraged borrowers, as well as Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

Schiff Sees Bitcoin Crash Spreading Beyond Crypto

In a series of posts on X on November 20, Schiff said that thanks to Trump’s policies, the US had become the “crypto superpower and Bitcoin capital of the world.” However, he believes that position could come at a cost.

“Unfortunately, that means the U.S. will lead the world in financial losses and suffer the most economic collateral damage as a result of the coming Bitcoin and crypto crash,” he wrote.

Initially, Schiff had wondered why BTC was holding up relatively well compared to other assets, but less than 25 minutes later, it dipped by about $1,000, with the critic warning that it still had “a long way to fall.”

Per CoinGecko data, it briefly went near $61,200, the first time it has gone to that level since the early days of July. As CryptoPotato reported, the slump, coming in the wake of the Anthropic IPO, led to liquidations of no less than $528 million in 24 hours, with BTC accounting for at least $169 million of that figure, 80% of it from leveraged long positions.

As of this writing, the OG crypto was much closer to $62,000 than $61,000, although the price still represented a drop of nearly 10% across seven days and more than 18% in the last two weeks. Bitcoin is also 25% lower than where it was a month ago and 33% in the red year-on-year, which has seen it stay 51% below its $126,000 all-time high from October 2025.

Strategy and BTC ETF Investors Could Face Further Risks

Before he made the aforementioned tweets, Schiff had devoted a chunk of his latest podcast on Strategy, claiming Bitcoin’s falling prices could one day push the company into insolvency.

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“That company is gonna go bankrupt, no question about it,” he said. “I mean, it is down right now about 55% from its 52-week high, and it’s down over 82% from its record high.”

According to him, Strategy’s biggest problem is “Saylor trying to prop up the price of STRC.” He wondered how badly the stock would have been doing if Strategy wasn’t buying it back, and asked how much longer the company can continue repurchasing them just to keep them near par. Even a 26% buyback, as he pointed out, had only kept STRC “hanging out just below par.”

The financial commentator also warned that weak BTC prices could affect spot Bitcoin ETF investors, with the cryptocurrency’s current price being far off the investors’ average acquisition price, which he estimated to be around $77,000.

Indeed the funds have had it rough. Data from SoSoValue shows 10 of the last 11 days in the red, with a nearly $8 million inflow on November 16 providing the only splash of green. So far this month, about $3.47 billion has gone out, with yesterday’s $582 million worth of outflows being the largest recorded since the end of October.