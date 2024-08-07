CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju predicts that if bitcoin’s price remains above $45,000, it could surpass its all-time high within a year.

His optimism persists in the crypto market even as some bearish indicators loom in the broader financial markets following bitcoin’s rebound from the Monday lows.

Ki Young Ju Predicts Bitcoin Recovery

Ki Young Ju warned on X that the crypto market remains vulnerable. He mentioned that a recovery seems likely if bitcoin maintains its current levels for the next week or two. However, prolonged stagnation could signal the onset of a bear market.

The CryptoQuant CEO believes the current downturn may be more similar to the early 2020 scenario as opposed to late 2021. He attributes this outlook to macroeconomic uncertainties rather than fundamental weaknesses in the crypto market.

A notable trend is the transfer of bitcoin from long-time holders to newer investors and institutional players, while individual participation remains relatively limited. This shift could be key in supporting the market during economic instability.

The prediction comes after the events of August 5, when global financial markets faced significant declines. Japan’s benchmark index plummeted over 12%, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq experienced substantial drops. Tech giants collectively lost $650 billion in market cap. The crypto market was also affected, with bitcoin falling below $50,000 to $49,500.

Currently, BTC is trading around $57,000, up 25% over the last day.

Ki Young Ju Weighs In on Bitcoin’s Financial Role

Ki Young Ju tweeted earlier about a growing debate among bitcoin investors. He noted that the community has split into two groups regarding BTC’s role in the financial world.

One group treats it as a technology stock. These investors often panic sell during market turmoil and shift their assets to physical gold. The other group sees BTC as digital gold, aligning with Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision.

Despite both groups buying and holding the asset, the tech stock proponents tend to sell off their holdings in times of market instability, which Ki Young Ju criticized. He argued that bitcoin is meant to thrive during tough times, echoing Satoshi Nakamoto’s original intent.

Ki Young Ju reassured investors that they should not be overly concerned during market downturns. According to him, preserving bitcoin’s stability is vital for its long-term growth and acceptance.