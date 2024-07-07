The past 24 hours saw the cryptocurrency market continue its recovery, regaining $2.213 trillion in total capitalization.

This comes on the back of Bitcoin climbing above $57K and other altcoins charting somewhat notable gains.

Bitcoin’s Price Reclaims $57K

As CryptoPotato reported yesterday, the BTC price gained 4% in a day and climbed above $56K following a bloodbath that took it all the way down below $54K.

Now, the cryptocurrency continues its recovery, successfully pushing above $57K and gaining another 1% in the past 24 hours.

It’s worth noting, though, that Bitcoin remains 6.5% down for the past seven days and the market is nowhere near where it was a week ago. The buyers have a lot of work ahead if they are to stage some sort of a meaningful comeback.

Altcoins See Green

The rest of the cryptocurrency market is also in green, with almost all altcoins charting gains.

For example, Polkadot (DOT) gained 6.4% in the past 24 hours, followed by NEAR (up 4.5%) and AVAX (up 3.6%).

The most significant gainer, however, is the TON-based meme coin that launched earlier this year – Notcoin (NOT). It is up a whopping 42% in the past 24 hours, leading all other coins from the top 100 by means of total market capitalization. The meme coin has been able to erase all of the losses from the recent bloodbath and is even charting a 5% increase over the past 7 days.

That said, there are other popular meme coins that haven’t been able to capitalize on the recent market uptick. Dogwifhat (WIF) is amongst them. The dog-themed coin is charting a considerable decline of 7.2% in the past 24 hours, making it one of the worst performers from the top 100.

All in all, the market seems to be on a path of recovery but the sentiment remains uncertain. It’s interesting to see how the next few days will shape up.