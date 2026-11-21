Is this the final push BTC needed before the actual bull market commences?

Bitcoin’s latest crash was quite devastating, with the asset falling from $81,000 a few weeks ago to $55,000 earlier today, which became its lowest price tag in over two years.

Still, there might be a silver lining: some of the conditions normally associated with major BTC bottoms are finally beginning to appear. History is also on the cryptocurrency’s side.

Is BTC Repeating a Bottoming Cycle?

Rekt Capital has been tracking the asset’s interaction with the 200-week moving average, a level that has historically played a major role around bear-market bottoms. Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency dipped below that key line for the second time during the cycle. The popular analyst noted that bitcoin had also deviated beneath the indicator during the summer before reversing sharply toward $87,000 in September.

He noted that these breaks have historically been part of a broader bottom-formation process. His broader cycle theory is also becoming increasingly relevant. BTC peaked in October 2025 almost exactly in line with its traditional halving-cycle timing. Rekt Capital argued that the current bear market may have accelerated, potentially allowing BTC to “resynchronize” with its historical four-year cycle by forming a major bottom or macro higher low during Q4 2026.

Although this doesn’t necessarily mean that $55,000 must be the final blow, the timing is quite notable. Fidelity has independently highlighted the same historical pattern: previous BTC bear-market bottoms have tended to occur roughly four years apart, making late 2026 a potential bottoming window if that cycle continues. However, the report cautioned that such patterns are far from guaranteed.

Necessary Reset?

Rekt Capital also noted that seller volume had begun surging in a “hockey-stick” fashion, moving toward the sort of extreme activity associated with seller capitulation. The next key step would be seller exhaustion, in which heavy selling continues without producing equally large price declines.

Crypto Rover outlined another historically interesting signal coming from crucial indicators: BTC’s Supply in Profit versus Supply in Loss, and the metrics are converging again. His comparison shows similar developments appeared around major market bottoms in 2015, 2019, and 2022, after which BTC ultimately began powerful bull-market rallies.

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The subsequent gains were massive, although naturally each cycle produced smaller returns as the cryptocurrency market matured.