Bitcoin’s price movements took another turn for the better over the past few hours and the asset came just inches away from painting a new all-time high but it was stopped and pushed south a bit.

Most altcoins are slightly in the green on a daily scale, as ETH has maintained the $2,500 level, while ADA is up by 2.5%.

BTC New ATH Coming?

It has been a highly volatile period for bitcoin, which, surprisingly, began over the weekend. After a dull Saturday in which its price traded around $103,000, the cryptocurrency started an impressive offensive on Sunday evening that was stopped at $106,000.

After a brief pullback, the bulls stepped up on the gas once again and pushed BTC to a new multi-month peak of over $107,000. Another violent rejection followed, and the cryptocurrency plunged below $102,500 by the end of Monday.

However, the bears couldn’t keep bitcoin down for long, and it jumped toward $107,000 on Tuesday. It couldn’t move past that level at first, but managed to do so after another brief correction. During today’s early Asian trading session, it jumped to just over $108,000 (on Bitstamp), which meant that it had come less than 1% away from a new all-time high.

However, its rise was halted once again, and BTC now trades below $107,000. Its market cap has jumped to $2.120 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is close to 61%.

TRUMP Ships

Just a day before the Trump dinner with the top TRUMP holders, the meme coin has shot up by over 11% and now trades above $14. PI follows suit in terms of daily gains (9%), and its price is up to $0.8%. Uniswap is third in line and trades above $6.35 after a 6% daily jump.

Most other larger-cap alts are also slightly in the green, led by ADA’s 2.5% increase. In contrast, HYPE is down by just over 1%, while LINK, SUI, and TRX have slipped by insignificant percentages.

The total crypto market cap has added over $50 billion in a day and is up to $3.480 trillion on CG.