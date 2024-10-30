Bitcoin’s price actions over the past 24 hours took the asset to just inches away from breaking its March all-time high of $73,740.

Many altcoins are also in the green today, with DOGE jumping by nearly 5%, while SHIB, LINK, and ADA have posted impressive gains of around 3%.

BTC Came Inches Away

The primary cryptocurrency has been a spectacular run for the past several days. It all started after the Friday night price dump to $65,500 after the Tether FUD, but the bulls resumed control of the market immediately.

This resulted in BTC recovering some ground and sitting around $67,000 during the weekend. However, the asset went on the offensive at the start of the current business week, which saw it going above $70,000 yesterday for the first time in months.

Moreover, bitcoin wasn’t contained this time at just touching this coveted price tag, but kept climbing in the following hours and spiked to $73,600 (on Bitstamp). Thus, it came about $150 away from breaking the $73,740 (CoinGecko data) all-time high set earlier this year.

Nevertheless, it failed to overcome that record and has been pushed south by around a grand now. Being 2% up on the day, though, means that its market cap has soared to over $1.430 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has skyrocketed to above 56% on CG.

SUI Shoots Up

Most altcoins have turned green today, as well. Ethereum is up by 2% and has neared $2,700. TRX and SHIB have added similar percentages over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin is the biggest gainer from the top 10 alts, followed by ADA. LINK is up by 3% as well, while SUI has skyrocketed by 12%. As a result, it now stands well above $2.

In contrast, KAS has dumped by 7% within the same timeframe. BNB, SOL, XRP, AVAX, and BCH are also slightly in the red.

Nevertheless, the total crypto market cap has increased by $80 billion and sits at a multi-month peak of its own at over $2.550 trillion.