Bitcoin Calms at $73,000, Stellar Explodes by 25% Daily: Weekend Watch

Bitcoin's price has steadied at slightly above $73K, while XLM extends weekly gains to 80%.

The cryptocurrency market has steadied somewhat over the past 24 hours, following a painful correction that pushed Bitcoin and most large-cap altcoins lower during the week.

However, Stellar (XLM) continues to be the clear outlier from the top alts, posting yet another massive daily surge while the broader market remains under pressure.

BTC Price Calms Above $73K

Bitcoin’s most recent weekly correction took the asset south when it slipped below $73,000 amid renewed pressure across crypto markets. The primary cryptocurrency has recovered since then and gained some ground, now trading at $73,400.

Its intraday moves have not been without volatility, however. The price ranged between $72,200 and $74,200 before finally settling down at the current levels as the weekend starts.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization remains above $1.47 billion, while its dominance over altcoins is more or less unchanged, suggesting they failed to capitalize on BTC’s weakness. The latter could have been induced by weakening ETF flows, which have posted record outflows in the past few days.

For now, the $73,000 zone has become the key area to watch. A decisive loss of that level could trigger another leg lower, potentially to $70,000, while a move above $74K may ease some of the short-term pressure.

Stellar (XLM) Continues to Lead the Altcoin Market

The altcoin market shows a mixed picture today, with most large-cap assets posting relatively modest moves over the past 24 hours rather than sharp recoveries.

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Ethereum (ETH) is trading close to $2,000, while SOL, XRP, and several other majors are showing only limited changes. BNB has fared the best from the top alts, rising by more than 5% on the day.

XRP is also slightly in the green, while ETH and SOL remain almost flat compared to their levels from 24 hours.

Stellar (XLM), however, is in a completely different category. The altcoin has exploded by roughly 25% over the past day and is trading near $0.20, making it one of the strongest performers among mid-cap cryptocurrencies.

The move comes shortly after DTCC announced that its tokenization service will connect with the Stellar public blockchain. The move is expected to support tokenized DTC-custodied assets, including stocks, ETFs, treasuries, and corporate bonds, with availability targeted for the first half of 2027.

Other notable performers for the day include LAB, up 37.5%; Algorand’s ALGO, up 9.5%; and XDC Network (XDC), up 9%.