Bitcoin Calms at $67K, Pi Network’s PI Token Finally Stabilizes: Weekend Watch

HASH has lost the most value over the past 24 hours, while VET has re-entered the top 100 alts after a 9% increase.

Bitcoin’s price volatility has disappeared over the past 24 hours, as the asset has remained rangebound around $67,000.

Most larger-cap alts have performed similarly, with little to no movements from ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, and others. The only substantial fluctuations from the largest 30 alts come from RAIN, HBAR, UNI, and ETC.

BTC Calms

There were some reports during the previous weekend that volatility was to be expected due to the quickly escalating developments in the Middle East, but to no avail. Bitcoin remained stable at around $66,000-$67,000 before it dipped to $65,000 on Monday morning when most of the traditional financial markets started to open.

Bitcoin whipsawed between $66,000 and $68,000 on Monday and Tuesday, then surged to $69,200 on Wednesday ahead of a key Trump speech in which he was expected to de-escalate tensions. However, his comments were precisely the opposite, and BTC tumbled to $65,700 hours later.

Since then, the cryptocurrency has remained relatively stagnant, trading around $67,000. Even yesterday’s jobs report couldn’t really shake BTC, whose market capitalization stays stable at $1.340 trillion. Its dominance over the alts is also sluggish, at 56.2% on CG as of press time.

Alts Stable, PI Above $0.17

As mentioned above, there are almost no notable price moves from the larger-cap alts worth reporting. Ethereum remains at $2,050 despite a minor 24-hour dip, XRP is still above $1.30, while BNB, SOL, TRX, and ADA have posted gains of under 1%.

RAIN has plunged the most from this cohort of alts, dropping by over 6% to under $0.0075. HBAR, PEPE, UNI, and SHIB are also in the red, while ETC has defied the odds with a 3.5% surge to $8.30.

Pi Network’s native token has finally halted its freefall and is now trading at over $0.17. Meanwhile, HASH has plunged by 10%, while VET has gains 9% daily.

The total crypto market cap stands essentially at the same spot as yesterday, at just under $2.4 trillion on CG.