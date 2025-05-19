Strategy, the business intelligence software company founded by Michael Saylor, has grown its Bitcoin stash to 576,230 BTC after its most recent acquisition.

Its Monday announcement followed Metaplanet’s purchase, which was the second-largest in its Bitcoin-focused history.

Strategy has acquired 7,390 BTC for ~$764.9 million at ~$103,498 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 16.3% YTD 2025. As of 5/18/2025, we hodl 576,230 $BTC acquired for ~$40.18 billion at ~$69,726 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF https://t.co/QwYKgLkfPX — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 19, 2025

Strategy’s latest acquisition was somewhat expected, given the company’s history of making such announcements on Monday and especially since Saylor posted another hint yesterday.

The firm’s holdings have grown by the addition of 7,390 BTC to 576,230 BTC, acquired for roughly $40 billion at an average price of just under $70,000 per bitcoin. This means that Strategy now sits on an unrealized profit of over $19 billion as BTC’s price trades at $103,000 as of press time.

The first business day of the week began with another BTC purchase announcement. Metaplanet, the largest Asia-based corporate holder of Bitcoin, said it has acquired an additional 1,004 BTC for just over $104 million. Its stash has grown to 7,800 BTC, valued at over $800 million.

Metaplanet revealed in its Q1 report that it was the best quarter in revenue in its 20-year corporate history, and the Bitcoin strategy contributed to almost 90% of that number.