Bitcoin had a quiet weekend with little to no actual movements, but Monday began on a high note as the asset jumped to and above $69,000 for the first time this month.

The altcoins are also slightly in the green. BNB stands out with a 5% increase now, but the asset went even higher earlier this morning.

Bitcoin’s Fight With $69K

Last Monday was also quite positive for the primary cryptocurrency as it pumped from under $69,000 to a weekly high of over $70,500. However, BTC failed to maintain its run and started losing value by the end of the day, especially on Tuesday. The retracement culminated with a price drop to $67,200.

More choppy waters followed, with the most substantial surge on Thursday to $69,500. However, bitcoin was stopped there and was later pushed south to a weekly low of $66,600.

After an immediate recovery that saw BTC jumped to $67,500, the asset calmed there during the weekend and failed to produce any big moves. However, this business week started on a familiar note and bitcoin jumped to just over $69,000.

Its market cap has risen to $1.360 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has gained 0.3% since yesterday and is at 50.2% now.

BNB’s Local Peak

Most altcoins have also followed BTC on the way up with minor gains. Ethereum has reclaimed the $3,800 level after a 1.1% increase. Similar price jumps are evident from SOL, XRP, DOGE, TON, ADA, SHIB, AVAX, and more.

Binance Coin is the top performer from the larger-cap alts, having surged by 5% to $630. Earlier, BNB went to $640 for the first time in almost three months.

More gains come from the likes of PEPE, KAS, and WIF, while NEAR, LIINK, and UNI are slightly in the red.

The cumulative market capitalization of all crypto assets has gained around $40 billion overnight and stands at just over $2.7 trillion on CG,