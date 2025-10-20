Dark Mode
Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $111K as the Crypto Sector Turns Green: Market Watch

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has surged by 4% on a daily scale.
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
Oct 20, 2025

The cryptocurrency market experienced a substantial resurgence over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) surpassing $111,000.

Some of the leading altcoins performed even better, posting daily gains of around 10–11%.

BTC Heads North

The end of the previous business week brought another dose of pain for Bitcoin bulls, as the price of the primary cryptocurrency fell below $104,000. Over the weekend, however, the bears failed to maintain momentum, and the valuation gradually climbed to the current $111,200, according to CoinGecko data.

Source: TradingView

The positive performance could be attributed to Donald Trump’s recent announcement. The American president confirmed that he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Seoul, South Korea, on October 31.

He also described the Chinese president as “a very strong leader, a very amazing man,” hinting that the two global superpowers might reach a fair deal instead of igniting a trade war.
Following BTC’s price revival, its market capitalization has risen above $2.2 trillion, while its dominance over altcoins stands at approximately 57.1%.

These Alts Steal the Show

Ethereum (ETH) has climbed by 5% in the past 24 hours, once again surpassing the psychological level of $4,000 and outperforming BTC during that period.

Other major altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK), Zcash (ZEC), and Mantle (MNT) have recorded even more impressive gains in the range of 10–11%. Dogecoin (DOGE), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Cardano (ADA), Near Protocol (NEAR), and many others are also in the green, albeit with more modest increases. Among the few exceptions in red territory today (October 20) are Provenance Blockchain (HASH) and Flare (FLR).

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has jumped to around $3.87 trillion, meaning the industry added roughly $150 billion in just 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview, Source: QuantifyCrypto
