Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles Below $65K, This Altcoin Explodes 120% in a Day: Market Watch

The cryptocurrency market has been in a steep decline over the past several days, and conditions worsened further over the weekend.

Bitcoin (BTC) collapsed to a new multi-month low before bulls reclaimed some of the losses, while popular altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) dipped below key psychological levels. The lesser-known RAIN, though, defied the latest carnage and posted a 120% daily increase.

The Worst Is Over or a Dead Cat Bounce?

BTC has plunged by 13% over the past week after the broader market was hit by multiple negative events, including hotter-than-expected US CPI data, the Nvidia drama, Strategy’s MSCI removal, and more. Those curious to explore the potential reasons in detail can read our dedicated article here.

As a result of the turmoil, the primary cryptocurrency briefly tumbled below $62,000 on November 15, collapsing to its lowest level in the past three months. Buyers stepped in to prevent a further decline and pushed the price above $66,000, but could not sustain the momentum, and BTC eventually fell to the current $64,900 (per TradingView).

Volatility remains high, and this week’s economic events may intensify the chaos. Investors will closely watch the speech by the Fed’s Chair, Kevin Warsh, scheduled for today (November 16), Nvidia’s earnings report on Tuesday, and other developments. Meanwhile, tech giant Anthropic will begin trading on Nasdaq on November 19, and this may also have played a role in the recent crypto market collapse.

Following the latest price action, Bitcoin’s market capitalization has fallen below $1.3 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has dropped by 0.5% to 59.4%.

This Alt Steals the Show

Most altcoins have followed Bitcoin’s lead, posting substantial declines over the last few days and remaining in the red today. ETH lost the $2,000 psychological mark and currently trades near $1,800, down 2% for the day, while Ripple’s XRP slipped to $0.94.

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The biggest loser in the last 24 hours is Bitway (BTW), crashing by 33%, followed by Midnight (NIGHT), which tumbled 12%. SKY (-8%), INJ (-4%), and PEPE (-4%) are also among the bleeding ones.

Rain (RAIN) stands on the opposite corner, registering a whopping 120% daily price increase and reaching a monthly high of approximately $0.009. PEARL and QNT have also posted gains, spiking by 10% and 7%, respectively. The total market capitalization has slipped 1.1% for the day and is currently around $2.26 trillion.