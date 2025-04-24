Bitcoin has gained significant momentum over the past week, surging 10% against the US dollar after a relatively quiet and often painful spring. After recently hitting two-month high, the world’s leading cryptocurrency appears to be setting its sights on a new all-time high, and this signals a potential new phase for the asset.

Experts point to several factors contributing to Bitcoin’s resurgence.

Bitcoin’s Decoupling Cycle

According to CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, the weakening of the US dollar, which has historically shown an inverse correlation, is a factor. As the dollar drops, Bitcoin typically strengthens, a trend that seems to be playing out once again.

Another potential catalyst for BTC’s rise is the ongoing geopolitical situation. Market uncertainties, particularly due to trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, have recently shown signs of de-escalation. Reports indicate that the tariffs, which have weighed on markets, could be moderated as political leverage shifts.

In addition, talks surrounding a possible peace deal in Ukraine have sparked optimism. Should these negotiations result in a resolution, high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies could benefit significantly.

Perhaps the most significant trend in Bitcoin’s performance is its decoupling from traditional markets. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has notably separated from both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, indicating a weakening correlation with traditional stocks. The correlation coefficient with the S&P 500 has dropped from 0.88 in late 2024 to 0.77, while the Nasdaq correlation has fallen from 0.91 to 0.83 in the same period.

Digital Gold Narrative

Interestingly, Bitcoin’s relationship with gold has been strengthening. The correlation coefficient with gold has improved from -0.62 earlier this month to -0.31 currently. This suggests that Bitcoin may be increasingly viewed as a store of value similar to gold.

Such a shift could signal that Bitcoin is emerging as “digital gold,” with gold potentially serving as a leading indicator for Bitcoin’s price movements in the near future.