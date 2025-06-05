Bitcoin climbed to a fresh peak in May, but upward momentum slowed as long-term holders began locking in profits. Its price has remained relatively stable this week, fluctuating within a narrow range of $103,000 to $106,000.

At the time of writing, the crypto asset trades below $105,000, which represents a minor decline over the past day. Despite the subdued price action, Bitcoin is seeing an increased user participation.

Strong BTC Network Growth

Bitcoin’s on-chain activity has spiked sharply this week, according to the latest analysis from Santiment. On May 29, the network registered 556,830 newly created wallets – the highest daily total since December 2, 2023, representing a significant surge in user growth.

Just days later, on June 2, Bitcoin saw its most active circulation day since December 8, 2024, with 241,360 BTC moved. These activity spikes coincide with Bitcoin’s price trading just below $105,000.

Santiment noted that rising network growth and token circulation are typically bullish indicators, pointing to a renewed interest and broader utility at a time when the crypto market continues to consolidate.

The latest activity comes as Bitcoin sees renewed bullish accumulation, with new whales, wallets holding 1,000+ BTC with coins aged under six months, doubling their holdings to 1.1 million BTC since March. This 600K BTC surge, which is around $63 billion, now represents 5.6% of the total supply, indicating intensified fresh capital inflows.

Unlike long-held coins, these recent buys suggest increased investor conviction. Combined with a 30% drop in exchange balances and increasing institutional adoption, market experts view this behavior as a setup for a supply squeeze.

While increased network activity and accumulation trends paint a strong demand-side picture, miner-focused metrics are now offering additional insights into the current market setup.

Bitcoin Hash Ribbons Flash Rare Buy Signal

Bitcoin’s Hash Ribbons indicator has issued a new buy signal, highlighting stress within the mining sector. The tool monitors the 30-day and 60-day hashrate moving averages to detect periods when mining becomes less profitable.

Such stress often forces miners to sell their BTC, adding short-term selling pressure. However, this has historically reflected attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors. Given Bitcoin’s hash rate has recently hit all-time highs, the emergence of this signal suggests the current market dip may be worth buying.

It’s important to note that, aside from 2021’s mining ban in China, this indicator has proven consistently reliable in identifying solid entry points.