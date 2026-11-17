The combined value of all cryptocurrencies continues to hover under $2.3 trillion.

The cryptocurrency market remains suppressed after the latest crash, with BTC trading below $65,000.

Meanwhile, some altcoins staged a recovery. Internet Computer (ICP), for instance, pumped 11%, while Hyperliquid’s HYPE also posted impressive gains and emerged as one of today’s top-performing assets (November 17).

BTC Remains in Red Territory

Unlike last week’s sharp swings and major decline, the leading cryptocurrency started the new business week on a much calmer note. Yesterday (November 16), it attempted to reclaim the $65,000 level and briefly spiked to $65,700.

However, the bears intercepted the move and quickly regained control, pushing the valuation below $64,000 again. In the following hours, volatility has been negligible, and BTC currently trades near $64,300 (per TradingView).

It is important to note that several upcoming economic events can bring back the turbulence. Later today, Nvidia is set to release its financial results, a development closely watched by investors since the company’s performance is often viewed as a gauge of appetite for risk assets. Any positive or negative surprises could spill over into the crypto sector, meaning market participants should tread carefully.

In the meantime, shares of the AI giant Anthropic are expected to start trading on November 19, which may also inject additional volatility into financial markets and create risks for investors and traders. If you want to learn which other events could affect the crypto sector this week, please take a look at our article here.

BTC’s market capitalization has remained largely unchanged over the past 24 hours, standing just below $1.3 trillion. Its dominance over the alts has dropped by 0.9% to around 59.2%.

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ICP Shines in Green

The past 24 hours have delivered more pain for multiple altcoins. Pi Network’s PI plunged by 5% to a new all-time low below $0.06, while Rain (RAIN) collapsed by 27%.

Internet Computer (ICP) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) stand on the opposite side. The former soared 11% and erased its weekly losses, whereas the latter is up 4% for the day. Other altcoins posting some gains today include MemeCore (M), Aster (ASTER), Injective (INJ), Cronos (CRO), Monero (XMR), and more.

The total market capitalization is up 1.8% for the day and is currently around $2.28 trillion.