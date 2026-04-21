Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $76K as Stellar (XLM) Jumps by 7%: Market Watch

Most of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have charted some gains over the last day, yet Pi Network (PI) is once again among the losers.

The cryptocurrency market saw a renewed uptick over the past 24 hours, with many leading digital assets flashing in green.

Bitcoin (BTC) soared past $76,000, while popular altcoins such as Stellar (XLM), Toncoin (TON), and others ranked as the top daily performers.

BTC Heads North Again

The leading cryptocurrency has experienced heightened volatility over the past several days, driven mainly by geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in the Middle East. Towards the end of the last business week, its price climbed to nearly $78,000 after US President Donald Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz was open, while later he argued that Iran had agreed to halt its nuclear program.

However, the Asian country denied those claims, which, combined with the renewed attacks in the region, caused BTC to drop below $74,000 on Monday (April 20).

Over the past 24 hours, though, the asset started pumping again and currently trades at around $76,400 (per CoinGecko’s data). This represents a 2% daily increase and a significant 11% rise over two weeks.

It is important to note that its resurgence happened shortly after Strategy announced its latest major crypto purchase. The company, founded by Michael Saylor, scooped up 34,164 BTC for more than $2.5 billion and now holds a total of 815,061 BTC.

Following the coin’s latest revival, its market capitalization has spiked above $1.5 trillion, while its dominance over the altcoins stands at roughly 57.4%.

You may also like:

XLM Leads the Altcoin Recovery

The altcoins have followed BTC’s footsteps, and many of them have posted much more impressive gains over the last 24 hours. The top performer is Stellar (XLM), whose valuation jumped by 7% to reach a monthly peak of $0.18.

Toncoin (TOM), Mantle (MNT), and MemeCore (M) have also registered solid increases of around 5-6%, while the well-known alts such as Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL) are up a mere 1-2% for the day. Rain (RAIN), DeXe (DEXE), and Pi Network (PI) stand on the opposite side, with losses of around 2-5%.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has risen by 2% in the last day to around $2.6 trillion.