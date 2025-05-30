With Bitcoin trading below $106,000, some participants are opting to cash out partial holdings, looking to lock in profits amid the crypto asset’s impressive price performance in the past month or so.

While this raises concerns of early signs of a trend reversal, new data revealed the sustainability of the rally.

NRPL Signals Continued Optimism

According to CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, the Net Realized Profit/Loss (NRPL) metric shows that while BTC investors are realizing some profits following the recent price surge, the scale of these sales remains modest compared to past market peaks.

The current level suggests a possible short-term correction, but not one strong enough to reverse the broader bullish trend. In contrast to the significant NRPL spikes seen during previous cycle tops in March and November 2024, the present level of profit-taking is relatively low. This indicates that most investors are still holding rather than selling in large numbers.

Based on this analysis, there is little evidence to suggest the upward cycle is ending. The current market behavior points to continued strength in Bitcoin’s rally, with no clear signs of a transition into a downtrend.

Whale Buys and BCMI Jump Support Accumulation Thesis

Accumulation trends among certain major Bitcoin holders are becoming increasingly evident. For instance, addresses holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, excluding exchanges and miners, are increasing, indicating large holder accumulation. This trend reflects growing investor confidence, which has historically been associated with rising Bitcoin prices.

In fact, in the last 48 hours alone, whales have bought over 20,000 BTC, according to an update shared by crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

Additionally, CryptoQuant’s BCMI has climbed sharply, with the 7-day SMA reaching 0.6 by May 29th – an early signal of potential market upside. The 90-day SMA remains at 0.45, which is indicative of a stable and non-overheated environment.

This composite index includes metrics like MVRV, NUPL, SOPR, and sentiment indicators to assess cycle positioning. With profit realization slowing and stronger on-chain signals emerging, the market may be entering the early stages of an accumulation phase.