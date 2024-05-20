Bitcoin’s price dropped below $67,000 on a few occasions in the past 24 hours but has reacted well to each correction and now sits at that line once again.

The altcoins are slightly in the red on a daily scale, with TON, ADA, and SHIB retracing by around 3%.

BTC Goes Down and Up

It was less than a week ago – last Tuesday – when the primary cryptocurrency’s price had declined to just over $61,000 amid some Coinbase issues. However, the asset bounced off almost immediately and started a notable rally on Wednesday after the US CPI numbers were announced.

In a matter of hours, BTC jumped by several grand and exceeded $66,000. It corrected on Thursday to just under $65,000 but reversed its trajectory once again by the end of the week.

This culminated in a couple of price pumps above $67,500, the latest of which came on Sunday. However, the bears intercepted the move and pushed BTC down to just under $66,000. A bit more volatility followed with another brief decline, but bitcoin currently stands close to $67,000 once again, being down less than 0.5% in a day.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

This means the cryptocurrency’s market cap remains around $1.320 trillion, and its dominance over the alts is close to 52%.

Alts See Red

Most altcoins have mimicked BTC’s performance in the past 24 hours, posting minor losses. ETH is close to breaking below $3,100 after a 0.4% daily decline as anticipation for the SEC’s decision on Ethereum ETFs grows. Binance Coin has decreased by a similar percentage to $576.

More losses from the larger-cap alts come from XRP, DOGE, AVA, DOT, TRX, and BCH, while TON, SHIB, and ADA are down by 2.5-3%.

In contrast, Solana’s native token has jumped by 2.5% and sits close to $180. WIF, PEPE, NEAR, and GRT are also slightly in the green.

The total crypto market cap has shed some value since yesterday and is just under $2.550 trillion on CG now.