TL;DR



Bitcoin’s price dip, influenced by factors like Mt. Gox repayments, is seen as temporary, with predictions of a rally to $100,000 due to strong fundamentals.

The BTC Fear and Greed Index entering “fear” territory suggests a potential buying opportunity and possible price rebound.

What Can Fuel a BTC Price Rally?

The past 30 days have been rather disappointing for the primary cryptocurrency, whose price dipped by around 15%. The most significant correction occurred at the end of last week when BTC plunged below $54,000 for the first time since February.

In the past few days, though, the asset has recovered some of its losses and is currently trading at approximately $58,800 (CoinGecko’s data). Numerous analysts and industry participants remained unfazed by the latest dip, suggesting a fresh bull run could be just around the corner.

One of the optimists is Anthony Scaramucci – a former White House official and a firm proponent of Bitcoin. He claimed that the asset’s retreat resulted from increased selling pressure after the now-defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox which started repaying billions of dollars to its creditors.

The German government’s decision to offload several hundred million worth of BTC and the halving, which happened in April this year, were also depicted as possible reasons for the price crash:

“Every time you have the halving, some miners are forced to sell some Bitcoin to keep up their revenues, which puts temporary pressure on BTC.”

However, Scaramucci believes in the asset’s long-term fundamentals, setting a price prediction of $100,000 to be reached before the end of the ongoing year.

He noted that the infamous cryptocurrency exchange FTX plans to repay billions of dollars to its harmed investors. Scaramucci thinks that 40% to 50% of those people will hop on the BTC bandwagon after receiving their sums based on their loyalty to the industry.

Mass accumulation of Bitcoin would leave fewer assets available on the market, making them scarcer (if demand rises or keeps its current levels). It can also reflect positive market sentiment, triggering additional interest among participants and attracting even more investors.

Time for a Rebound?

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which gauges the current investor sentiment, could also indicate that the asset’s price is gearing up for a rally.

The metric has recently entered “fear” territory, which is generally interpreted as a potential “buying opportunity.” When the index plunges so low, it could suggest that the market is oversold, while the price might have reached its local bottom.

After all, the Oracle of Omaha – Warren Buffet – once said that people should be fearful when others are greedy” and vice versa.