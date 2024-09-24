Bitcoin’s price tumbled below $63,000 yesterday, but the bulls seem back in control as they have pushed the asset toward $64,000 once again.

Most larger-cap altcoins are sluggish on a daily scale, aside from ADA, which has jumped by over 4%, and DOT, which has added just under 4%.

BTC Aims at $64K

After the slow start to the previous week, when it dropped to $57,600, bitcoin experienced a true rollercoaster by the end of the five-day trading period that ended on Friday, especially during and after the Wednesday FOMC meeting, in which the US Fed announced a 0.5% reduction in the key interest rates.

BTC recorded several substantial price moves before it headed north decisively. In just a few days, it peaked above $64,000 before it lost some ground during the weekend and remained around $63,000.

The bulls went at it again on Monday morning and drove the asset to its highest price level in over four weeks of $64,800. However, it failed to conquer that level and the subsequent rejection pushed it south to under $63,000 yesterday.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency has gained around a grand since then and is now close to $64,000. Its market cap has neared $1.260 trillion on CG but its dominance over the alts is just shy of 54%.

NEAR Sees Double-Digit Gains

Binance Coin, Solana, and Cardano have emerged as the top performers from the larger-cap alts today. BNB has reclaimed the $600 level after a 2.6% daily increase, SOL is close to $150 after gaining 3%, while ADA has soared by 5% and stands at $0.36.

Although the rest of the larger caps are also in the green, their gains are a lot more modest. NEAR Protocol’s native token has jumped by 8% on a daily scale and 20% since Sunday and now trades above $5.2.

Other impressive gainers from the top 100 alts include AR (16%), TIA (15%), WIF (11%), LDO (9%), ICP (9%), and STX (9%).

The total crypto market cap has added another $20 billion overnight and is at $2.340 trillion on CG.