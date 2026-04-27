Bitcoin (BTC) Halted at $80K, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Rockets by Double Digits: Market Watch

After a quiet weekend despite some notable developments on the war front and a White House event evacuation, BTC’s volatility returned on Monday morning with a surge to almost $80,000 and an instant rejection.

Most altcoins followed suit, but red continues to dominate the 24-hour charts. HYPE and RAIN are among the few exceptions from the larger-cap alts.

BTC Stopped at $80K

After dipping below $75,000 at the beginning of the previous business week, BTC went on a run to touch $79,500 just hours later following the ceasefire extension by Iran and the US. The subsequent few trading days were a lot less eventful, as the cryptocurrency remained sideways between $77,000 and $78,500.

The weekend was just as calm, with the asset failing to make a major move. The only two exceptions were on Saturday morning and evening. At first, Trump canceled the US delegation’s trip to Pakistan to talk with the Iranians, and BTC slipped to $77,200.

However, it surged by a grand 12 hours later after reports emerged that Trump and all attendees at a special White House event were successfully evacuated following multiple gunshots fired by a 31-year-old California resident.

It wasn’t until Monday morning that BTC showed more volatility and jumped to $79,500 for the second time in the past week after reports that Iran has offered a deal to the US on how to end the war. However, bitcoin was rejected there and driven south to $77,500, where it found support and now sits close to $78,000 once again.

Its market cap is back at $1.560 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is still above 58% on CG.

PENGU Pumps

PENGU has stolen the show from the top 100 alts by market cap, surging by over 10% to near $0.01. JUP, HASH, and STABLE follow suit. The biggest gainers from the larger-cap alts are RAIN and HYPE, with price pumps of 4.5% and almost 3%, respectively.

In contrast, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, ADA, and BCH have all posted minor losses, while XMR and ZEC are up by just over 1%.

The total crypto market cap remains at essentially the same spot as yesterday, at $2.680 trillion on CG.