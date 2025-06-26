Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market have staged an impressive recovery following an escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran that rattled the markets across the world.

As Bitcoin trades above $107K, new data suggest that the leading crypto asset is approaching a critical juncture as on-chain and macroeconomic signals converge.

Market Fundamentals Warn of Possible Correction

On June 24, Binance’s Net Taker Volume, which happens to be an indicator of buying and selling pressure, exceeded $100 million for the first time since June 9. While this spike may suggest increased bullish momentum, CryptoQuant stated that such surges often stem from aggressive retail participation or the liquidation of over-leveraged short positions rather than sustainable investor demand.

At the same time, the total stablecoin net outflows from derivative exchanges have topped $1.25 billion, the largest exodus since mid-May.

This trend points to weakening structural support for long positions and reflects a broader withdrawal of capital from risk-on environments.

Interestingly, the latest market movement coincided with growing speculation about a shift in US monetary policy. During his semiannual testimony to Congress, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that future commercial and economic conditions could warrant interest rate cuts.

The statement is a significant change in tone from the central bank, which indicates a possible pivot toward monetary easing. Further validating this narrative, the US 2-year Treasury yield has entered a clear downtrend, a pattern typically interpreted as the market pricing in future rate cuts. Investors are increasingly seeking safety in short-duration government bonds, which evidences rising caution.

Elsewhere in the global currency markets, the Swiss Franc surged past 1.24 against the US dollar for the first time in several years, which, again, depicts an increased demand for traditional safe-haven assets. Together, these indicators suggest a rising risk-off sentiment in financial markets.

While the Net Taker Volume spike may fuel short-term volatility, the significant outflow of stablecoins from derivative platforms raises concerns about the ability of Bitcoin’s price to sustain upward momentum. With macro uncertainty intensifying and liquidity thinning, the market could be nearing a near-term correction.

Binance Open Interest Spikes; Long-Term Holders Trim Exposure

As volatility returns and structural support wanes, Bitcoin’s internal market indicators are flashing additional cautionary signals worth close attention.

In fact, data from Binance shows the 24-hour Open Interest (OI) percentage change has exceeded 6% for the third time in two months. Previous surges, observed around May 26 and June 10, were followed by price dips or periods of consolidation. This recurring trend could mean that increased inflows into leveraged positions may precede short-term profit-taking and de-risking by market participants.

Additionally, the Long-Term Holder (LTH) Net Position Realized Cap has sharply declined from over $57 billion to just $3.5 billion. This significant drop indicates that long-term holders are reducing exposure and are likely capitalizing on recent price gains and reacting to evolving macroeconomic conditions.

While these developments do not necessarily point to an immediate bearish reversal, CryptoQuant said that it does highlight a rising market sensitivity. As such, the market may be entering a profit-taking phase, where short-term pullbacks or sideways movement are more likely as speculative interest builds and long-term conviction wanes.