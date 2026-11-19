The cryptocurrency market experienced another correction over the past 24 hours, with BTC briefly slipping to around $62,000.

Popular altcoins like Pi Network’s PI, ASTER, and SKY posted even larger declines, while certain AI-related digital assets are among the few in the green today (November 19).

BTC Under Pressure Again

The primary cryptocurrency, which spent most of the week consolidating around $64,000-$65,000, suffered another pullback. Several hours ago, it headed south, and the bulls managed to stop the free fall at approximately $62K.

They even attempted to reclaim some of the lost ground, and BTC currently trades near $63,800, down 2% on a daily basis and 14% over the past week.

One potential reason for the latest decline is the upcoming IPO of AI giant Anthropic, whose shares are expected to begin trading later today. Some market observers believe the event could temporarily divert capital from risk assets like Bitcoin as investors reposition funds to gain exposure to one of the year’s most anticipated public listings. As a result, heightened interest in Anthropic’s debut on Nasdaq may add further pressure on BTC during an already fragile period for the crypto market.

A similar pattern was observed earlier this year ahead of SpaceX’s IPO. Back then, BTC suffered a sharp correction in the weeks leading up to the listing as some investors supposedly rotated capital into the highly anticipated stock offering. However, once the IPO hype faded, BTC managed to regain a significant portion of its losses.

Following the recent pullback, the asset’s market capitalization dropped to around $1.28 trillion, while its dominance over the altcoins plunged to 59%.

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New Historical Bottom for PI

Numerous altcoins followed BTC’s lead and also headed south over the last 24 hours. SKY is the worst-performing top 100 cryptocurrency today, posting a 12% daily loss, followed by ASTER (-6%). For its part, Pi Network’s native token tumbled by 5%, thus slipping to a new all-time low of around $0.057.

Among the few gainers are AI-related tokens, including PEARL (+23%), PIEVERSE (+21%), and VVV (+10%). Meanwhile, Bitway (BTW), which fell sharply last week, rebounded 32% today.

The total market capitalization is down 0.9% for the day and is currently around $2.21 trillion.