Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $78K, MemeCore (M) Crashes by 15%: Weekend Watch

BTC's share of the total crypto market is still holding above 58%.

The cryptocurrency market saw a minor decline over the last 24 hours, with some leading digital assets entering red territory.

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped under $78,000, whereas trending altcoins like MemeCore (M) collapsed by double digits.

BTC Calms Down

The primary cryptocurrency had a volatile, but ultimately positive week, briefly challenging the psychological $80,000 level on April 22. The resurgence happened shortly after US President Donald Trump revealed that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran had been extended.

Since then, BTC has been quite indecisive and eventually dropped to the current $77,500 (per TradingView), representing a 3% increase over the past week and a negligible 0.5% decline on the last day.

The reduced volatility, though, could be a precursor of a major move. One popular analyst recently noted that BTC’s Bollinger Bands have recorded a historical squeeze on the monthly chart, which is usually seen as the calm before the storm. It is worth mentioning that it remains unclear whether the potential breakout will favor the bulls or the bears.

BTC’s market capitalization is holding steady at around $1.55 trillion, while its dominance over altcoins has slipped to 58.2%.

These Alts Bleed Heavily

Today’s heatmap is a mix of green and red as some altcoins have charted notable increases, whereas others have dumped hard. Algorand (ALGO) leads the winners’ team after posting a daily pump of approximately 8%. DeXe (DEXE) and Cosmos (ATOM) follow next with jumps of 5% and 4%, respectively.

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The trending meme coin MemeCore (M), which was at the forefront of gains earlier this week, collapsed by 15% in the past 24 hours alone. Despite that, it remains the second-largest in its field, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE). Stable (STB) and Monero (XMR) are also in red territory today after plunging by 5% each.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped by 0.3% in the last 24 hours to roughly $2.59 trillion.